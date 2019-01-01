FA Cup fifth round draw: Chelsea to face Man Utd

The holders will take on the 12-time winners at Stamford Bridge next month.

In the stand out tie of the round, Maurizio Sarri’s will take on Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s improving Red Devils at Stamford Bridge next month.

Eden Hazard scored the only goal when the sides met at Wembley in May, with Chelsea lifting the trophy for the eighth time.

Elsewhere in the draw, League Two Newport could face champions if they beat in their fourth round replay.

League One Doncaster, through to the fifth round for the first time in 63 years, will host .

AFC Wimbledon, who beat West Ham in round four, have been drawn to face ’s conquerors .

will face either Shrewsbury or , who needed a stoppage-time to secure a replay against the League One side on Saturday.

also face an away trip in round five, against either League One Portsmouth or Championship .

Derby, who needed a late goal so squeeze past Accrington in round four, face a trip to on in the last 16.

Swansea will play either Barnet or , who face each other at the Hive on Monday evening.

The FA Cup fifth round ties will take place the weekend of 15-18 February.

FA Cup fifth round draw in full:

Bristol City v Shrewsbury Town or Wolverhampton Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon v Millwall

Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough or Newport County v Manchester City

Chelsea v Manchester United

Swansea v Barnet or Brentford

Portsmouth or Queens Park v Watford

Brighton or West Brom or

