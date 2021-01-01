FA Cup

FA Cup draw: Manchester United face Liverpool in round four cracker

Goal
Last updated
Comments()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Man Utd Liverpool Man City GFX
Getty/Goal
Holders Arsenal face a trip to either Southampton or Shrewsbury, while minnows Chorley face Premier League big guns Wolves

Manchester United have been pulled out alongside Liverpool in the undoubted glamour tie of the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The two sides will meet in the Premier League on January 17, before meeting in the FA Cup a week later.

The FA took the decision to have the fourth and fifth round draws on the same day in order to aid with fixture scheduling on account of the condensed, coronavirus-affected season.

Editors' Picks

More teams

    The fourth round ties will take place over the weekend of January 23, with the fifth round in the week of February 8.

    Holders Arsenal required extra time before seeing off Newcastle to reach the fourth round and they will take on Southampton or Shrewsbury.

    Manchester City lifted the trophy in 2019, and eased into the fourth round courtesy of a comfortable win over Birmingham and they face a trip to Cheltenham.

    Liverpool lead the way in the Premier League, but have not won the FA Cup since 2006. They eased past a depleted Aston Villa side in round three to set up a clash with big rivals Manchester United who have started 2021 in style.

    Chelsea snapped a poor run of form over the Christmas and New Year period by seeing off Morecambe to set up a meeting with Luton.

    Article continues below

    Crawley caused a huge shock to dump out Premier League side Leeds and their reward is a clash against Bournemouth - with the carrot of a meeting with Fulham or Burnley in the fifth round.

    National League North side Chorley dumped Derby out of the competition and will meet Wolves in round four. Should they progres there is a potential meeting with holders Arsenal in round five.

      Fourth Round  
    Cheltenham v Manchester City
    Bournemouth v Crawley
    Swansea v Nott'm Forest
    Manchester United v Liverpool
    Southampton/Shrewsbury v Arsenal
    Barnsley v Norwich
    Chorley v Wolves
    Millwall v Bristol City
    Brighton v Blackpool
    Wycombe v Tottenham
    Fulham v Burnley
    Sheffield United v Plymouth
    Chelsea v Luton
    Stockport/West Ham v Doncaster
    Brentford v Leicester
    Everton v Sheff Wed

     

      Fifth Round  
    Fulham/Burnley v Bournemouth/Crawley
    Manchester United/Liverpool v Stockport/West Ham or Doncaster
    Sheffield United/Plymouth v Millwall/Bristol City
    Chorley/Wolves v Southampton/Shrewsbury/Arsenal
    Barnsley/Norwich v Chelsea/Luton
    Everton/Sheff Wed v Wycome/Tottenham
    Swansea/Nott'm Forest v Cheltenham/Manchester City
    Brentford/Leicester v Brighton/Blackpool

     

    Close