How to buy F1 Italian Grand Prix Tickets: Dates, Ticket Prices & More

The Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix returns to Monza from 4-6 September 2026, and it remains one of the most electric weekends on the entire racing calendar. Known as the Temple of Speed, the Autodromo Nazionale Monza has hosted this race in almost every season since the World Championship began in 1950, making it the beating heart of Italian motorsport passion. Expect flag-waving Tifosi, thunderous straight-line speeds, and a Ferrari-mad atmosphere unlike anywhere else on the grid.

As the sport's oldest team races on home soil, the grandstands fill fast, and hospitality suites and premium areas have already started selling out well ahead of race weekend.

GOAL has done the legwork so you do not have to. Below, you will find the race schedule, where to buy, current ticket prices, and the smartest way to lock in a seat before the best options disappear. Tickets are available now, and with demand this high, earlier is always better.

When is the Italian Grand Prix?

Date & Time Event Location Tickets Friday, 4 September 2026 Free Practice 1 & 2 Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy Tickets Saturday, 5 September 2026 Qualifying Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy Tickets Sunday, 6 September 2026 Race Day Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy Tickets

Friday is traditionally a free-roam day at Monza, fans can explore most grandstands around the circuit before settling into their seat for qualifying and the race. Session times are confirmed closer to the weekend, so it is worth checking back for the finalised schedule as the event approaches.

Where to buy Italian Grand Prix tickets?

The most straightforward way to buy Italian Grand Prix tickets is through StubHub, which lists a wide range of options across every grandstand and general admission area at Monza. It is especially useful once official channels sell out, since it connects you directly with fans reselling verified tickets, often at competitive prices.

Official tickets are also sold through Formula1.com and the Monza circuit's own ticketing partner, TicketOne, while several accredited resellers, including P1 Travel and Grandstand Tickets, offer grandstand, hospitality, and Paddock Club packages. Whichever route you choose, buying early is key. Many premium grandstands at Monza, including seats overlooking the Ascari Chicane and the Seconda Variante, have already sold out for 2026, and general demand for this race is historically among the highest on the calendar.

For fans who want the flexibility to compare seat views, prices, and availability across the whole circuit in one place, StubHub remains the fastest way to search live listings and secure a seat for practice, qualifying, or race day.

How much are Italian Grand Prix tickets?

Ticket prices at Monza scale from budget-friendly general admission through to top-tier hospitality, giving fans several ways to experience the weekend depending on their budget.

General Admission (Prato): The most affordable way in, offering access to open grass banking around the circuit rather than a reserved seat. A three-day general admission pass typically starts from around 450 euros for the full weekend when combined with basic travel and accommodation, making it the entry point for budget-conscious fans.

Grandstand Tickets: Reserved seating in one of Monza's many named grandstands, with prices varying by location and view. Three-day grandstand passes generally start from around 300 euros and can rise to 600 euros or more for premium positions such as the Lateral Parabolica stands, which overlook the circuit's famous final corner.

Hospitality and Paddock Club: For the full VIP treatment, premium hospitality packages include gourmet dining, paddock access, and prime viewing areas. These packages can run into the thousands of euros per person for the full weekend, with some top-tier experiences already sold out for 2026.

As a general rule, single-day tickets for qualifying or race day sit below the price of a full three-day pass, while Sunday race-day tickets are typically the most expensive single-day option due to demand. Prices do not usually include booking or delivery fees, and early-bird or discounted rates for children and seniors may also be available through official channels.

Because Monza is one of the more accessible races on the calendar compared with other European Grands Prix, it consistently ranks among the cheaper stops on the F1 calendar for ticket prices, even as costs have risen slightly year on year.

Everything you need to know about Autodromo Nazionale Monza

Set within the grounds of a former royal park just north of Milan, the Autodromo Nazionale Monza is steeped in motorsport history. Opened in 1922, it is the oldest purpose-built racing circuit in mainland Europe and the third oldest in the world. Its 5.793-kilometre layout is famous for long, flat-out straights broken up by chicanes, including the Variante del Rettifilo, Curva Grande, and the iconic Parabolica, which combine to make it the fastest circuit on the current F1 calendar.

Monza is the spiritual home of Ferrari, and nowhere else on the calendar matches the intensity of the Tifosi in full voice, especially if the Scuderia is fighting for victory. The circuit also holds the distinction of being one of only two tracks, alongside Silverstone, to have hosted a round of the World Championship every year since 1950, aside from a single switch to Imola in 1980.

For matchday comfort, note that much of the general admission area is grass banking rather than paved terracing, and some grandstand seating is on simple concrete benches, so a cushion is a smart addition to your race-day kit. The circuit is well served by shuttle buses and train links from Milan, making it one of the more straightforward European Grands Prix to reach without a car.

Whether you are chasing the roar of the engines from the Curva Grande or watching the podium celebrations from the Parabolica, Monza delivers one of the most atmospheric race weekends in world sport. With tickets already moving fast for 2026, now is the time to lock in your seat for the Temple of Speed.