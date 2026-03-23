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F1 2026 Grand Prix tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get F1 Grand Prix 2026 tickets: Dates, upcoming races, hospitality options & more

Check out how you can buy tickets to any of this season’s fantastic F1 weekends.

Although the scheduled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled from the 2026 F1 calendar, we’re still left with a 22-race campaign in the F1 Grand Prix season. 

There are stop-offs across the globe over the next 9 months, allowing F1 fanatics a multitude of chances to make their dreams become reality by booking Grand Prix tickets.

The F1 action is going to be fast and furious, so here at GOAL, we have all the vital ticket information you need, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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What is the F1 Grand Prix 2026 schedule?

Here are the remaining races of the F1 2026 season:

DateRaceVenue (Location)Tickets
March 29Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Circuit (Suzuka)Tickets
May 3Miami Grand PrixMiami International Autodrome (Miami Gardens)Tickets
May 24Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (Montreal)Tickets
June 7Monaco Grand Prix Circuit de Monaco (Monaco)Tickets
June 14Barcelona-Catalunya Grand PrixCircuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Montmelo)Tickets
June 28Austrian Grand PrixRed Bull Ring (Spielberg)Tickets
July 5British Grand PrixSilverstone Circuit (Silverstone)Tickets
July 19Belgian Grand PrixCircuit de Spa-Francorchamps (Stavelot)Tickets
July 26Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring (Mogyorod)Tickets
August 23Dutch Grand PrixCircuit Zandvoort (Zandvoort) Tickets
September 6 Italian Grand Prix Monza Circuit (Monza) Tickets
September 13 Spanish Grand Prix Madring (Madrid) Tickets
September 26 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit (Baku) Tickets
October 11 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit (Singapore) Tickets
October 25 United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas (Austin) Tickets
November 1Mexico City Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (Mexico City)Tickets
November 8Sao Paulo Grand Prix Interlagos Circuit (Sao Paulo)Tickets
November 21Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas Strip Circuit (Paradise)Tickets
November 29Qatar Grand Prix Lusail International Circuit (Lusail) Tickets
December 6Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Emirates Yas Marina Circuit (Abu Dhabi) Tickets


Note: The Chinese, Miami, Canadian, British, Dutch, and Singapore Grands Prix feature the sprint format.

There have been several race changes from last season. While the Spanish Grand Prix has moved from Barcelona to a new street circuit in Madrid, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo now stages a brand new race, the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. Barcelona's gain is Imola's loss, as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been discontinued after its contract wasn't renewed.

How to get F1 Grand Prix 2026 tickets

Fans can purchase F1 Grand Prix tickets via several routes. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, which can be accessed directly through the sport’s official site and they are also available via the circuit/venue sites themselves. 

As well as general admission and grandstand tickets, fans can also purchase numerous VIP or hospitality packages.

In addition, F1 fans may also wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much are F1 Grand Prix 2026 tickets?

F1 ticket prices vary significantly by circuit, location, and the level of access you choose.

Tickets are generally available in the following categories:

  • General Admission (GA): The most budget-friendly option, ranging from CNY 400 (£43/$57) at the Chinese Grand Prix to over £325 ($430) at the British Grand Prix. These tickets do not include a reserved seat.
  • Grandstand Seating: Reserved seating typically starts around JPY 22,500 (£106) at affordable tracks like Suzuka and can exceed €875 (£755) for premium views at the Monaco Grand Prix.
  • Main Grandstand / Pit Straight: These premium seats offer views of the start/finish line and pit lane, with prices averaging around £700 ($940)
  • Paddock Club & Hospitality: VIP packages, which offer all-inclusive catering and exclusive pit lane access, usually start from around £4000 ($5375).

North American and prestigious European events tend to be the most expensive on the F1 calendar. While at the other end of the pricing scale, races in the Far East and South America (China, Japan and Brazil) rank amongst the least expensive during the season.

Remember to keep tabs on the F1 site and the various circuit sites for additional information and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

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What’s included in the F1 hospitality packages?

Hospitality at Grand Prix circuits, situated in extraordinary global locations, provides a touch of luxury with fine dining and premium drinks options, and access to exclusive lounge access.

You'll also enjoy behind-the-scenes insights into F1, creating a dream experience for motor racing enthusiasts. It's the perfect treat for a special occasion, and while each Grand Prix offers unique experiences, there are consistent package inclusions for certain races:

Trackside VIP

  • Access to Friday, Saturday and Sunday racing
  • Premium views of the Pit Lane and Start/Finish Line
  • All day open bar
  • Gourmet Luncheon with starter and buffet
  • Access to hospitality lounge

Trackside Hospitality

  • Expert hospitality with premium views
  • Exquisite food options and sparkling wine served throughout the race weekend
  • Special appearance by an F1 Media Personality or Driver
  • F1 Executive Q&A session
  • Exclusive Grid Walk experience
  • Photo opportunity with the Championship Trophy
  • Guided Paddock Access for behind-the-scenes insights

What to expect from the F1 2026 season?

We witnessed one of the most thrilling and dramatic F1 seasons ever last year. After dominating for lengthy periods, the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were pushed to the limit by a resurgent Max Verstappen, as the season ended on a thrilling high.

Lando Norris would hold his nerve of course in the final Grand Prix of the campaign in Abu Dhabi, finishing third to claim his first F1 drivers’ crown. He now attempts to become the first British driver to successfully defend the title, after a maiden championship triumph.

What a difference a few months makes though in the world of Formula 1. All three title challengers from last year have failed to podium in either of the opening two races of 2026, with none of them even finishing the Chinese Grand Prix.

As expected from their performances in pre-season testing, Mercedes are the current stars of the show. George Russell claimed pole and the race win in Australia and his 19-year-old Italian sidekick, Kimi Antonelli, took the honours in China.

Ferrari fans also have smiles on their faces. The prancing horses look to have improved from last year or are dealing with the new rules and regulations better than others. They finished 3rd and 4th in both of the opening two races, with Charles Leclerc podiuming in Melbourne and Lewis Hamilton taking bronze in Shanghai.

F1 2026 Grand Prix ticketsBook tickets

Frequently asked questions

Fans can purchase F1 Grand Prix tickets via several routes. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, which can be accessed directly through the sport’s official site and they are also available via the circuit/venue sites themselves. As well as general admission and grandstand tickets, fans can also purchase numerous VIP or hospitality packages.

Tickets are generally available in the following categories:

General Admission (GA): The most budget-friendly option, ranging from CNY 400 (£43/$57) at the Chinese Grand Prix to over £325 ($430) at the British Grand Prix. These tickets do not include a reserved seat.

Grandstand Seating: Reserved seating typically starts around JPY 22,500 (£106) at affordable tracks like Suzuka and can exceed €875 (£755) for premium views at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Main Grandstand / Pit Straight: These premium seats offer views of the start/finish line and pit lane, with prices averaging around £700 ($940)

Paddock Club & Hospitality: VIP packages, which offer all-inclusive catering and exclusive pit lane access, usually start from around £4000 ($5375).

 

2025 Lando Norris (McLaren)

2024 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2023 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2020 Lewis Hamilton  (Mercedes)

2019 Lewis Hamilton  (Mercedes)

2018 Lewis Hamilton  (Mercedes)

2017 Lewis Hamilton  (Mercedes)

2016 Nico Rosberg  (Mercedes)

 

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