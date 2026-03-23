How to get F1 Grand Prix 2026 tickets: Dates, upcoming races, hospitality options & more

Although the scheduled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled from the 2026 F1 calendar, we’re still left with a 22-race campaign in the F1 Grand Prix season.

There are stop-offs across the globe over the next 9 months, allowing F1 fanatics a multitude of chances to make their dreams become reality by booking Grand Prix tickets.

The F1 action is going to be fast and furious, so here at GOAL, we have all the vital ticket information you need, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

What is the F1 Grand Prix 2026 schedule?

Here are the remaining races of the F1 2026 season:

Date Race Venue (Location) Tickets March 29 Japanese Grand Prix Suzuka Circuit (Suzuka) Tickets May 3 Miami Grand Prix Miami International Autodrome (Miami Gardens) Tickets May 24 Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (Montreal) Tickets June 7 Monaco Grand Prix Circuit de Monaco (Monaco) Tickets June 14 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Montmelo) Tickets June 28 Austrian Grand Prix Red Bull Ring (Spielberg) Tickets July 5 British Grand Prix Silverstone Circuit (Silverstone) Tickets July 19 Belgian Grand Prix Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (Stavelot) Tickets July 26 Hungarian Grand Prix Hungaroring (Mogyorod) Tickets August 23 Dutch Grand Prix Circuit Zandvoort (Zandvoort) Tickets September 6 Italian Grand Prix Monza Circuit (Monza) Tickets September 13 Spanish Grand Prix Madring (Madrid) Tickets September 26 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Baku City Circuit (Baku) Tickets October 11 Singapore Grand Prix Marina Bay Street Circuit (Singapore) Tickets October 25 United States Grand Prix Circuit of the Americas (Austin) Tickets November 1 Mexico City Grand Prix Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (Mexico City) Tickets November 8 Sao Paulo Grand Prix Interlagos Circuit (Sao Paulo) Tickets November 21 Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas Strip Circuit (Paradise) Tickets November 29 Qatar Grand Prix Lusail International Circuit (Lusail) Tickets December 6 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Emirates Yas Marina Circuit (Abu Dhabi) Tickets



Note: The Chinese, Miami, Canadian, British, Dutch, and Singapore Grands Prix feature the sprint format.

There have been several race changes from last season. While the Spanish Grand Prix has moved from Barcelona to a new street circuit in Madrid, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Montmelo now stages a brand new race, the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. Barcelona's gain is Imola's loss, as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix has been discontinued after its contract wasn't renewed.

How to get F1 Grand Prix 2026 tickets

Fans can purchase F1 Grand Prix tickets via several routes. They are offered by the Formula One Ticket Portal, which can be accessed directly through the sport’s official site and they are also available via the circuit/venue sites themselves.

As well as general admission and grandstand tickets, fans can also purchase numerous VIP or hospitality packages.

In addition, F1 fans may also wish to consider secondary sites such as StubHub, which could give them the best opportunity of obtaining tickets.

How much are F1 Grand Prix 2026 tickets?

F1 ticket prices vary significantly by circuit, location, and the level of access you choose.

Tickets are generally available in the following categories:

General Admission (GA): The most budget-friendly option, ranging from CNY 400 (£43/$57) at the Chinese Grand Prix to over £325 ($430) at the British Grand Prix. These tickets do not include a reserved seat.

The most budget-friendly option, ranging from CNY 400 (£43/$57) at the Chinese Grand Prix to over £325 ($430) at the British Grand Prix. These tickets do not include a reserved seat. Grandstand Seating: Reserved seating typically starts around JPY 22,500 (£106) at affordable tracks like Suzuka and can exceed €875 (£755) for premium views at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Reserved seating typically starts around JPY 22,500 (£106) at affordable tracks like Suzuka and can exceed €875 (£755) for premium views at the Monaco Grand Prix. Main Grandstand / Pit Straight: These premium seats offer views of the start/finish line and pit lane, with prices averaging around £700 ($940)

These premium seats offer views of the start/finish line and pit lane, with prices averaging around £700 ($940) Paddock Club & Hospitality: VIP packages, which offer all-inclusive catering and exclusive pit lane access, usually start from around £4000 ($5375).

North American and prestigious European events tend to be the most expensive on the F1 calendar. While at the other end of the pricing scale, races in the Far East and South America (China, Japan and Brazil) rank amongst the least expensive during the season.

Remember to keep tabs on the F1 site and the various circuit sites for additional information and also on secondary sites such as StubHub for current ticket availability.

What’s included in the F1 hospitality packages?

Hospitality at Grand Prix circuits, situated in extraordinary global locations, provides a touch of luxury with fine dining and premium drinks options, and access to exclusive lounge access.

You'll also enjoy behind-the-scenes insights into F1, creating a dream experience for motor racing enthusiasts. It's the perfect treat for a special occasion, and while each Grand Prix offers unique experiences, there are consistent package inclusions for certain races:

Trackside VIP

Access to Friday, Saturday and Sunday racing

Premium views of the Pit Lane and Start/Finish Line

All day open bar

Gourmet Luncheon with starter and buffet

Access to hospitality lounge

Trackside Hospitality

Expert hospitality with premium views

Exquisite food options and sparkling wine served throughout the race weekend

Special appearance by an F1 Media Personality or Driver

F1 Executive Q&A session

Exclusive Grid Walk experience

Photo opportunity with the Championship Trophy

Guided Paddock Access for behind-the-scenes insights

What to expect from the F1 2026 season?

We witnessed one of the most thrilling and dramatic F1 seasons ever last year. After dominating for lengthy periods, the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were pushed to the limit by a resurgent Max Verstappen, as the season ended on a thrilling high.

Lando Norris would hold his nerve of course in the final Grand Prix of the campaign in Abu Dhabi, finishing third to claim his first F1 drivers’ crown. He now attempts to become the first British driver to successfully defend the title, after a maiden championship triumph.

What a difference a few months makes though in the world of Formula 1. All three title challengers from last year have failed to podium in either of the opening two races of 2026, with none of them even finishing the Chinese Grand Prix.

As expected from their performances in pre-season testing, Mercedes are the current stars of the show. George Russell claimed pole and the race win in Australia and his 19-year-old Italian sidekick, Kimi Antonelli, took the honours in China.

Ferrari fans also have smiles on their faces. The prancing horses look to have improved from last year or are dealing with the new rules and regulations better than others. They finished 3rd and 4th in both of the opening two races, with Charles Leclerc podiuming in Melbourne and Lewis Hamilton taking bronze in Shanghai.