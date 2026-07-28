How to buy F1 Dutch Grand Prix tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Formula 1 returns to the dunes of Zandvoort this August for what is set to be the most emotional race weekend of the season, and quite possibly the last of its kind. The Dutch Grand Prix has become one of the most electric stops on the calendar since its 2021 revival, with Max Verstappen's home support turning Circuit Zandvoort into a sea of orange every single year. Drivers, engineers and fans alike regularly rank it among the most atmospheric weekends on the F1 calendar.

2026 adds extra weight to proceedings, with Zandvoort set to host the event for what is currently planned as the final time before the race exits the calendar in 2027, and for the first time ever the weekend will include an F1 Sprint.

GOAL has pulled together everything you need to know about dates, prices and availability, plus the fastest way to lock in a seat before the last tickets disappear.

When is the F1 Dutch Grand Prix?

The 2026 Formula 1 Heineken Dutch Grand Prix takes place across three days at Circuit Zandvoort, with an F1 Sprint session added to Saturday's schedule for the first time in the race's history.

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Friday, 21 August Free Practice & Sprint Qualifying Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands Tickets Saturday, 22 August F1 Sprint & Qualifying Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands Tickets Sunday, 23 August Race Day Circuit Zandvoort, Netherlands Tickets

With a Sprint format on the calendar for the first time at Zandvoort, Saturday now carries extra significance, delivering two competitive sessions in a single day rather than just qualifying.

Where to buy F1 Dutch Grand Prix tickets?

There are two places to look. The official Dutch Grand Prix website still holds a small stock of Friday passes, while Saturday and Sunday are sold out there entirely. For those two days, and for anyone who wants more choice on Friday, StubHub is the go-to resale marketplace, with live listings across every grandstand and general admission zone at the circuit.

How much are F1 Dutch Grand Prix tickets?

Ticket prices at Zandvoort vary depending on the day, the grandstand and how far in advance you buy, but the cheapest way into the circuit remains a single Friday ticket, covering the first practice and Sprint Qualifying sessions.

Current StubHub listings for the 2026 race show the following starting prices:

Friday (Practice & Sprint Qualifying): starts from €80

Saturday (F1 Sprint & Qualifying): starts from €199

Sunday (Race Day): starts from €355

2-Day Pass, Saturday & Sunday: starts from €474

3-Day Pass, full weekend: starts from €443

Friday remains by far the most affordable way to experience a genuine Formula 1 weekend at Zandvoort, offering practice running and the added spectacle of Sprint Qualifying for a fraction of the cost of a raceday ticket. For fans working with a tighter budget, it is comfortably the best value entry point into the event.

Prices on the resale market move constantly as demand shifts, so figures can rise the closer the event gets. General admission areas around the dunes tend to sit at the lower end of the market, while reserved grandstand seats in iconic spots like the Tarzan corner or the banked Arie Luyendijkbocht at Turn 14 command a premium.

How can I get F1 Dutch Grand Prix tickets?

There are two routes into Zandvoort this year, official and resale, and which one works for you largely depends on which day you want.

Official tickets: The Dutch GP's own box office is only holding stock for Friday's Practice and Sprint Qualifying session, with Saturday and Sunday listed as sold out and only reachable through a waiting list. Fans can join that list directly through the official Dutch Grand Prix website, though there is no guarantee of a spot opening up before race week, and prices there are fixed at face value with no flexibility on seat selection once demand runs high.

Resale tickets: For Saturday and Sunday, and for buyers who simply want more choice on Friday, StubHub is the most practical option. Because it is a live marketplace, availability refreshes constantly as sellers list tickets, so seats can appear across every grandstand and general admission zone even after the official channel has closed. It also lets you compare exact seat locations and prices side by side before buying, rather than being assigned a category.

To buy through StubHub:

Head to the StubHub Dutch Grand Prix ticket page Choose your preferred day, whether that is the budget-friendly Friday session, the new Sprint on Saturday, or race day on Sunday Compare listings by grandstand, view and price to find the ticket that suits your budget Complete your purchase securely and receive confirmation of your seat instantly Look out for multi-day passes if you want the full Zandvoort weekend experience, from practice through to the chequered flag

Buyers should always check whether a listing is for general admission or a specific grandstand, as views around the circuit vary significantly given Zandvoort's dune-lined, undulating layout. For most fans, especially anyone chasing Saturday or Sunday access, resale is currently the only realistic way in.

Everything you need to know about Circuit Zandvoort

Circuit Zandvoort sits among the sand dunes on the Dutch North Sea coast, roughly 40 kilometres west of Amsterdam, making it one of the most naturally scenic venues on the Formula 1 calendar. The 4.259km, 14-turn layout is famous for its banked corners, a rarity in modern Formula 1. Turn 3, known as the Hugenholtzbocht, and Turn 14, the Arie Luyendijkbocht, are both banked at 18 percent, or 32 degrees, encouraging closer racing and more overtaking opportunities than the old-school layout ever allowed.

The venue traces its origins back to 1939, when a temporary street circuit was built using roads left behind after wartime construction, before officially opening as a permanent track in 1948. Between 1950 and 1985 it hosted the Dutch Grand Prix as a fixture of the Formula 1 World Championship, producing legendary winners including Alberto Ascari, Jackie Stewart, Niki Lauda and Alain Prost, before losing its place on the calendar for over three decades.

Formula 1's return in 2021 transformed Zandvoort into one of the most sought-after tickets in the sport, largely thanks to Verstappen's dominance and the sheer scale of Dutch fan support that descends on the coastal town every August. The dunes themselves act as natural grandstands, giving spectators unusual vantage points over multiple corners at once, something few other circuits on the calendar can offer.

With 2026 marked as the event's final scheduled appearance on the Zandvoort circuit for now, and an F1 Sprint added to the weekend for the very first time, this is shaping up to be one of the most historic and hard-to-get-into Grands Prix of the season. Fans hoping to be part of it should lock in their tickets as early as possible.