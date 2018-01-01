EXTRA TIME: Nigeria forward Obinna Nsofor granted Italian citizenship

The 31-year-old who played for the Super Eagles on the international stage has become an Italian citizen

Former international Obinna Nsofor has taken to social media to celebrate his confirmation as an Italian citizen.

The former and Milan forward flaunted images of his newly-received passport that grants him free movement around and other European countries without a visa.

Nsofor started his professional career at and enjoyed success with the Nigeria youth teams at the U20 and U23 levels before moving to the Super Eagles where he scored 12 goals in 44 appearances.

The former player had a brief stint in the South African top-flight with Cape Town City that was reportedly cut short by his unconvincing return of just a goal in 13 matches