EXTRA TIME: How Twitter reacted to Morocco, Ivory Coast, Mali and Tunisia's performances

There were two strong matches, featuring group favourites in Friday's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) action

In the first Afcon match Tunisia and Mali drew 1-1, leaving the latter nation with the advantage with four points at the top of the group.

Tunisia have two points from two games and can still qualify if they win their last group game against Mauritania.

Thanks to SuperSport's Twitter we can watch both goals from this game, by Diadie Samassekou and Wahbi Khazri.

There is also a fantastic photo album of the match from Abdallah Gomaa at New Suez Stadium.

In the second game of the day, Morocco impressively beat Ivory Coast 1-0 at Al-Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Here we provide you with all the best post-match fan reaction from across Africa, after Youssef En-Nesyri's goal proved to be the match-winner.

Each set of fans in the group are wondering how the result will affect them. Bafana Bafana take on Namibia in the last match of the day.

The individual that received the most praise on Twitter, was Morocco head coach Herve Renard for masterminding victory against his former team.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

