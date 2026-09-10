Explanation for Noa Lang's disciplinary suspension: 'He said things...'

Italian journalist Alessandro Alciato has shed more light on Noa Lang's disciplinary suspension. The Dutchman was missing from Napoli's matchday squad on Wednesday night for the clash with Arsenal (0-1).

"He behaved inappropriately in training yesterday (Tuesday, ed.)," sporting director Giovanni Manna said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport before the match. "Noa has already apologised and the matter is closed. He will watch the match against Arsenal from the stands and after that he will be available again."

While Manna refused to go into detail about exactly what happened in training, Italian journalist Alciato knows more. Speaking on Amazon Prime on Wednesday night, he explained why Lang had been suspended.

"It all started because of a misplaced pass from Antonio Vergara during yesterday's training session. Lang did not deal with that particularly well. He said things the coach did not like, especially because of the way he did it. It even escalated to the point that Allegri sent him away from training."

"On Wednesday morning, Lang apologised to the coach, the club and his team-mates. But a clear signal had to be sent and that is why he was left out of the squad for this match. From the next match onwards, he can be selected again as normal."

Relations between Lang and Antonio Conte, Allegri's predecessor, were already poor. According to the winger, the now departed coach did not treat him well last season. The former PSV player opted for a loan spell at Galatasaray during the winter break. Lang returned to Napoli in the summer, where he does not have a starting place.

Napoli have made a miserable start to the new Serie A season. They beat Genoa (0-2), then lost to Como (1-2) and Inter (3-2). Allegri's side also fell short against Arsenal on Wednesday night in their opening match of the Champions League league phase. Martin Ødegaard scored the only goal of the game with 15 minutes left.