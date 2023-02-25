Explained: Why VAR disallowed Leandro Trossard's beautiful goal for Arsenal vs Leicester City

Arsenal had a first-half goal disallowed after Leandro Trossard fired into the top corner against Leicester on Saturday.

Trossard fired in from edge of box

Goal disallowed after VAR check

White had fouled Leicester goalkeeper

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian thought he had opened the scoring at the King Power Stadium when he sent the ball sailing into the top corner from the edge of the box shortly after an Arsenal corner. However, the celebrations were cut short as referee Craig Pawson was urged by VAR to review the replay.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? The goal was disallowed as the VAR check revealed there had been a foul on goalkeeper Danny Ward by Ben White as the two teams fought for the ball inside the Leicester box.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Gunners had been dominant throughout the first half but were unable to convert their possession into goals as the teams went in all square at the break. Gabriel Martinelli then popped up with the decisive goal early in the second half as the north London team preserved their lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 win.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ARSENAL: After Saturday's game against the Foxes, Arsenal will take on Everton in the Premier League on March 1.