Explained: Why Mauricio Pochettino is the leading candidate for the Chelsea job as Julian Nagelsmann & Luis Enrique drop out of running

Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as Chelsea's top candidate to take over as manager with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique out of the running.

WHAT HAPPENED? Several big names have been linked with the job since the Blues sacked Graham Potter last month, with the club holding talks with ex-Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann and former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique. However, both have fallen out of contention, according to The Athletic, making Pochettino the leading candidates.

WHY IS POCHETTINO THE FAVOURITE? Pochettino's experience in the Premier League with Tottenham is a key reason Chelsea see him as a top option to take on the job this summer, while the Argentine is known for developing young players and managed top stars during his time at Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea see him as an ambitious coach with the potential to grow even further.

WHO ELSE IS IN THE PICTURE? Pochettino is not the only option to take on the job, however. Burnley coach Vincent Kompany is surprisingly among the names Chelsea are looking at, while The Athletic claims there is one more unnamed, highly-rated candidate being considered, with the drawn-out process set to conclude in 10 days.

Nagelsmann had one meeting with the Stamford Bridge side and further talks were scheduled, but the German coach has decided Chelsea are not right for him and has backed out.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea handed the reins to club legend Frank Lampard on a temporary basis after sacking Potter. However, their situation has not improved since then as they have now lost four games in a row and have not won in their last seven.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea have a weekend off and are next in action again on Wednesday when they take on Brentford in the Premier League.