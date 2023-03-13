Explained: Why Liverpool won't train at the Santiago Bernabeu ahead of Real Madrid Champions League clash as strange travel plans revealed

Liverpool will head to Madrid with an unusual schedule for their Champions League tie that will see them unable to train at the Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fresh off the back of a disappointing weekend defeat away to Bournemouth, Liverpool now have the unenviable task of heading to the Santiago Bernabeu and attempting to turn around a three-goal deficit against Real Madrid in the Champions League. However, they won't be preparing for the game in normal circumstances, as their travel plans mean they are unable to train on the pitch ahead of the game.

WHY AREN'T LIVERPOOL TRAINING AT THE BERNABEU? According to Mundo Deportivo, the Reds won't arrive into the capital until 7pm on Tuesday. Manager Jurgen Klopp will then head to the Bernabeu with a player to undergo press duties. It makes a change from the status quo, where visiting teams will often train on the pitch they are set to play on the day before.

To make things even more strange, Liverpool will not leave Madrid immediately after Wednesday night's mammoth fixture. Instead, they will stay overnight before leaving on Thursday afternoon.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inconsistency is the dominating theme around Liverpool at the moment, with Klopp's side losing the first leg of their heavyweight last-16 tie - and repeat of last season's final - 5-2 at Anfield, before blitzing rivals Manchester United 7-0 at home in response.

That win should've been a catalyst for progress, but the hard work was undone as they lost 1-0 to Bournemouth in Saturday's early kick-off.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool have something of a mountain to climb if they wish to book their spot in the quarter-finals, and need to score a minimum of four goals on the famed Bernabeu turf on Wednesday.