Explained: Why Barcelona & Man Utd have both been fined six-figure sums by UEFA for Financial Fair Play breaches

Richard Martin
Robert LewandowskiGetty
BarcelonaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueUEFA Champions LeaguePrimera División

Manchester United were fined €300,000 by UEFA on Friday for a break-even deficit while Barcelona have to pay €500,000 for wrongly reporting profits

  • United hit with €300,00 fine
  • Barcelona slapped with €500,000 penalty
  • Red Devils failed to break even

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United and Barcelona were both hit with six-figure fines by UEFA for breaching the European governing body's Financial Fair Play regulations.

WHY HAVE THEY BEEN PUNISHED? United "reported minor break-even deficits" according to a statement by UEFA and will have to pay €300,000 ($336,000). Barcelona were judged to have broken a more severe penalty, which UEFA described as "wrongly reporting, in the financial year 2022, profits on disposal of intangible assets (other than player transfers) which are not a relevant income under the regulations". The Catalan club were fined €500,000 ($561,000).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since 2013, clubs participating in European competition have been assessed against break-even requirements, which require clubs to balance their spending with their revenues, with the aim of preventing clubs from accumulating debt.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Joan Laporta BarcelonaFC BarcelonaAvram Glazer Manchester United Carabao Cup finalGetty ImagesCeferin UEFAGetty Images

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED AND BARCELONA? The penalties will not affect either side's participation in next season's Champions League and both clubs are due to start the group stage in September. They each begin their league campaigns on the weekend of August 12.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

15310 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 5719Jude Bellingham
  • 1610Christopher Nkunku
  • 1689Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 1604Mason Mount
  • 919Sandro Tonali
  • 1786Other
15310 Votes

Editors' Picks