Explained: Why Jude Bellingham missed Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga title decider against Mainz

Jude Bellingham missed Borussia Dortmund's Bundesliga title deciding clash against Mainz on Saturday because of a knee issue.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder was left on the bench for the duration of his team's 2-2 draw against Mainz on Saturday. The result saw the German side lose out on the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich, despite being top of the table heading into the final game of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: The presence of Bellingham could have been crucial for their hopes of securing the crown, but coach Edin Terzic revealed he was suffering with a knee complaint, telling Sky: "It looked pretty good on Friday, but he came up to me this morning and privately signaled to me that being there 100 percent wasn't quite enough to help the team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham may have played hislast-everr game for Dortmund. It has been claimed that the 19-year-old has reached an agreement to join Real Madrid this summer and was reported to have said goodbye to his fellow Dortmund stars after the game.

WHAT NEXT? With Bellingham apparently on his way to Spain this summer, Dortmund will have to shake off the disappointment of losing out on the Bundesliga title and rebuild ahead of next season.