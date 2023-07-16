Explained: How D.C. United could receive money for Jesse Lingard even if he snubs transfer to Wayne Rooney's side for Inter Miami

Wayne Rooney has explained how D.C. United could receive money from Jesse Lingard's arrival in MLS, even if he snubs them to join rivals Inter Miami.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester United star has been training with Inter Miami since leaving Nottingham Forest last month. Should Lingard sign for Lionel Messi's new club, then Rooney's D.C. United will earn a slice of the fee thanks to the 'discovery list' rule in MLS.

WHAT THEY SAID: D.C. manager Rooney told The Times: "You don’t know about ‘discovery’ players? OK, take Erling Haaland. We could put Haaland on our ‘Discovery List’ and it means that if he ever came to the MLS but let’s say wanted to play for one of the LA teams and not us, the LA team would have to pay Man City – and us. Because we’ve “discovered” him! It’s crazy. But if you’re clever, you can make money. Last year when Jesse Lingard signed for a year with [Nottingham] Forest we put him on our Discovery List because you thought there’s every chance that after a year at Forest he’ll want to come to the US and that would mean we could sign him or get money for him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Discovery lists are alien to European football fans, but they are a key way for MLS clubs to do business and earn money. Clubs can have up to seven players on their lists at any one time.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? Lingard's career has stalled since he rose to prominence at United. After failing to revive his Premier League career at Nottingham Forest, he could well decide to follow Messi & Co. to Miami.