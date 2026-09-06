The bid to host the 2030 World Cup, which brings together Morocco, Spain and Portugal, is stirring up controversy in the city of Ceuta. A number of Atlético Ceuta supporters have voiced their rejection of holding the tournament in partnership with Morocco, amid escalating tensions between the city and the Moroccan side over migration and borders.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" reported comments from several Ceuta fans during their team's match against Celta Fortuna. They expressed anger at Morocco's involvement in organising the World Cup, and some went as far as to demand its complete exclusion from the hosting bid.

One young fan told "Marca": "I would kick them out, they don't deserve to organise the World Cup. If people are leaving their country, then they cannot organise the World Cup. Whoever is not a partner in our well-being cannot organise the World Cup with us."

Another was equally blunt: "I would have kicked Morocco out of the hosting file. I don't understand how there can be any doubts. The World Cup should be for Spain and Portugal. Morocco, no, and it shouldn't even take part in the World Cup."

These comments land at a hugely sensitive time for Ceuta. The city has just come through one of its biggest migration crises in recent years, when huge numbers of migrants entered from the Moroccan side on 30 and 31 July.

Spanish reports put the number of people who reached Ceuta during that crisis at more than 70,000, amid a state of chaos and heavy pressure on the borders.

Fans didn't stop at demanding Morocco's exclusion from organising the tournament. One supporter went even harder, saying: "If I were in Spain's place, I would not play the World Cup, and let FIFA decide what it would do if the world champion said it would not take part."

Spain, Portugal and Morocco are set to host the 2030 World Cup, a historic edition spread across more than one continent. Celebratory matches will be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay to mark 100 years since the tournament began.

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