Ex-Premier League & MLS goalkeeper Shaka Hislop 'conscious' after collapsing live on air ahead of AC Milan's pre-season friendly with Real Madrid

Former Premier League and MLS goalkeeper Shaka Hislop is “conscious” and speaking following his frightening collapse on live television.

The ex-Newcastle, West Ham, Portsmouth and FC Dallas star formed part of ESPN’s matchday coverage for AC Milan’s friendly date with Real Madrid on Sunday.

Said contest took place at the Rose Bowl in California, with Hislop on hand to offer insight and analysis.

He was speaking with presenter Dan Thomas prior to the game before suddenly swaying and falling face first to the ground.

The broadcast immediately cut to commercials, with fears raised as to Hislop’s health.

Thomas provided a quick update for concerned viewers, with it revealed that Hislop was “conscious” and had “apologised profusely” for causing such a scare.

Thomas added: “As you can imagine, seeing that happen live, there can’t be many more things that can scare you amongst a family, but we spoke to his wife and things are looking OK.”

Hislop made over 200 Premier League appearances in his playing days, while also earning 26 caps for Trinidad & Tobago – representing them at the 2006 World Cup finals.