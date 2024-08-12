Ex-Manchester United captain and England international Katie Zelem signs with Angel City as free agent

The ex-Red Devils' captain has left the English outfit as a free agent and signed with NWSL's Angel City

England women's national team midfielder and Manchester United captain Katie Zelem has signed with Angel City as a free agent through 2026.

"I'm thrilled to sign for Angel City and take on this exciting new challenge," Zelem said as an official squad member. "The opportunity to compete in the NWSL, one of the most competitive leagues in the world, is a huge step in my career. I'm eager to test myself in a new league, against top players whilst contributing to the success of this ambitious club."

In 161 appearances for Manchester United in the Women's Super League, she scored 32 goals and added 46 assists. At the 2023 FIFA World Cup, Zelem made two appearances for England as they finished runners-up in the tournament.

Zelem is the first signing of the summer transfer window for Angel City, which opened on Aug. 1.

"Katie Zelem is a wonderful addition to our squad at the perfect time," Angel City FC general manager Angela Hucles Mangano said in a statement. "She has honed leadership skills at high levels as the captain of Manchester United, is a skilled midfielder with an elite-level football acumen, and her desire to bring championships to LA was palpable upon first communication. We are excited to welcome her."

The 28-year-old could make her debut come the end of the month, when Angel City takes on Southern California rival San Diego Wave in an NWSL clash.