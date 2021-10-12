Ex-Man Utd goalkeeper Romero finally finds new club as he joins Serie A side Venezia

Sergio Romero has finally found a new club as the ex-Manchester United goalkeeper joins Serie A side Venezia on a free transfer.

Romero had been without a club since being released by United at the start of June, having not been offered the chance to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old fell way down the pecking order at Old Trafford towards the end of his six-year spell in Manchester, but could now get the chance to take in regular minutes with Serie A new boys Venezia.

What's been said?

The Italian outfit have confirmed Romero's arrival in an official statement, which reads: "Venezia FC is pleased to announce the signing of Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 34, on a free transfer.

"Welcome, Sergio."

Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero arrives on a free transfer.



Romero, 34, is Argentina’s all-time most-capped goalkeeper and spent the last six seasons at Manchester United.https://t.co/67EmqBIcKb#ArancioNeroVerde 🟠⚫️🟢 pic.twitter.com/YySZCq0sYz — Venezia FC (@VeneziaFC_EN) October 12, 2021

Romero's career journey

Romero began his career in Argentina with Racing Club back in 2016, and spent one year on their books before joining AZ Alkmaar.

The shot-stopper became an Eredivisie winner on his way to making over 100 appearances for AZ, attracting attention from Sampdoria in the process.

The Italian outfit snapped him up for €2.1 million in 2011 and he established himself among the most consistent keepers in Serie A before leaving the club in 2015, with United then snapping him up on a free transfer.

Romero went on to make 61 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils, winning FA Cup, Europa League and League Cup honours, but never managed to establish himself as a regular between the sticks ahead of No.1 net minder David de Gea.

When could Romero make his Venezia debut?

Romero hasn't played a competitive game since featuring for United in a Europa League quarter-final clash with Copenhagen in August 2020, but could make his long-awaited return to action when Venezia resume their Serie A campaign next week.

Paolo Zanetti's side are due to face Fiorentina on Monday, but it remains to be seen whether he will start ahead of the club's current first-choice keeper Niki Maenpaa.

