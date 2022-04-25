Ex-Man Utd coach insists Ten Hag is the right man to fix Red Devils

Erik ten Hag is the right man to whip Manchester United into shape, according to former coach Eric Steele, who believes the Dutchman can restore the club's prized culture with his arrival.

The Ajax boss will take the reins at Old Trafford from next season, as he looks to restore the fortunes of the Red Devils.

Ten Hag will inherit a squad low on belief and fractured by division, but Steele very much believes he is the figure best suited to the job.

What has Steele said about Ten Hag's appointment?

"I've never known so much information come out of Manchester United's dressing room and become public," Steele told Sky Sports News. "I'm sure he will very quickly discipline them and say, 'this has got to stop', which is precisely what's needed. I don't think he'll allow any of that."

Steele added that he hoped the Dutchman would bring unity, stating: "When I was there you had big characters - the big players ran the dressing room, and that's what you want.

"You want them to have the belief, come in every day and want to be successful, to train hard every day to better the club, improve the team and be successful. At the moment it seems very much it's individuals being discussed and not the team."

What does Steele think about the Old Trafford culture?

Elsewhere, Steele was critical of the combative atmosphere that appears to have emerged between players, highlighting the lack of cohesive belief between them.

"There's arguments on the field between players," he added. "Things that have happened in the dressing room that have come out - those simply wouldn't have happened when I was there under Sir Alex.

"So I think they have to get the culture right on and off the field, and I'm sure Ten Hag is the man to get them back to where they ought to be: in the top four."

