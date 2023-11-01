Ex-Man City and Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan announces retirement from football aged just 27

Former Man City and Sheffield United defender Kean Bryan has announced his retirement at the age of just 27 following a string of injury problems.

Former Man City defender retires

Career hampered by injuries

Played for Sheffield United and West Brom

WHAT HAPPENED? The English defender announced his retirement from professional football on Wednesday, November 1 - his 27th birthday. Bryan made the official announcement with an Instagram post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A Manchester City academy graduate, he joined Bury FC on loan from the Cityzens in 2016 where he made his professional debut in the English Football League. He later played for clubs like Oldham Athletic, Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers before joining West Brom in 2021.

After making just three Championship appearances for The Baggies, Bryan suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and was ruled out for close to 18 months. He left the club after his contract expired at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID?: In an emotional Instagram post, the player wrote: "Chapter 27. A year of new beginnings for me.. I would like to announce my retirement from professional football. After two long years battling with my Knee injury, unfortunately, after medical advice, it’s time to say goodbye to the game of football.

"Just a lad who grew up on a council estate in Gorton with dreams of one day being a professional footballer & that dream came true. To play in the Premier League and represent some of the biggest clubs in England is something I will always cherish and be proud of.

"I want to thank everyone who helped me achieve my dream.. my Mum & Step Dad who are no longer with us, who drove up and down the country to support me from the age of 10, I will forever be grateful for everything you both done for me. My two Sisters and little Brother who have always been my biggest fans. My Fiancé who has been a rock for me in such a difficult period in my life, I will never be able to repay you for the support you give me. And of course, my two boys who without knowing have made this difficult decision so much easier I love you both unconditionally.

"I look forward to the next chapter in my life. Thank you everyone for your support over the years. Peace & Love KB."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? During the 2017-18 season at Oldham Athletic, the defender was named the club's Young Player Of The Season.