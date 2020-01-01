Ex-Barca star Alves looking to leave Sao Paulo and return to Europe

The full-back has grown frustrated with off-the-field issues as he looks to leave what he had previously deemed a dream club

Former star Dani Alves wants to leave Sao Paulo, with the defender looking to depart the club just 13 months after making a return to his native .

Alves joined Sao Paulo last August on a deal that runs through December 2022, having previously stated his dream of playing for the club.

The long-time Brazil full-back, who was handed the No.10 shirt, scored on his debut, a 1-0 win over Ceara.

However, after just over a year with the club, Alves is now hoping to leave, with a number of internal political issues serving as the key reason that the former Barca and PSG defender is hoping to move on.

Alves has been left frustrated by the behind-the-scenes issues at Sao Paulo, as well as the criticism he has faced from the club's fanbase.

He was recently the target of criticism from sections of the club's supporters after attending a party with friends during the coronavirus pandemic, while he was also the subject of fans' ire after being recorded playing a musical instrument while dealing with an arm injury.

Despite his frustrations with the club, Alves is determined to make his exit an amicable one, as he looks to leave the team on good terms if possible.

His goal is to make a move back to Europe, having played 38 matches while scoring eight goals since returning to South America.

Prior to his move to Sao Paulo, Alves was a free agent after the expiration of his deal with PSG, having joined the Parisians in 2017 following a one-year stay with .

In 2017, the full-back earned interest from the likes of and before opting to make the move to Paris.

Alves is best known for his time at Barcelona, though, having joined the club in 2008 after establishing himself as one of the world's most dynamic attacking full-backs as a member of .

He made 391 appearances for Barca, scoring 21 goals as the club won six times as well as three titles.

Internationally, Alves has earned 118 caps for Brazil and was part of the country's 2019 Copa America-winning squad.