Ex-Arsenal midfielder Guendouzi receives Premier League transfer interest from mystery club

Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, formerly of Arsenal, has reportedly received a contract offer from a Premier League club.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The French World Cup participant has been approached with a concrete personal contract offer from a Premier League club, reports L'Equipe, but Marseille are not yet aware of which team is pushing for him. They suspect Aston Villa are the interested club but have not confirmed the pursuit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guendouzi has shown tremendous growth since joining Marseille, playing in the Champions League and World Cup in recent months. He's made 78 appearances for Marseille in all competitions in just two seasons.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Aston Villa manager Unai Emery originally recruited the 23-year-old to Arsenal and may want to reunite at Villa Park this month.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUENDOUZI? The midfielder has often shown appreciation for Marseille's role in lifting his career, and he's a key part of a club currently in a Champions League spot in Ligue 1. That said, he may eventually try to prove himself in the Premier League again after his failure to break through at Arsenal.