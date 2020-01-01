Ex-Arsenal keeper Lehmann joins Hertha BSC supervisory board

The 50-year-old spent time with Schalke, Borussia Dortmund and Stuttgart in the Bundesliga during his playing career

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann has confirmed that he will become a member of the supervisory board at side Hertha BSC.

The Berlin side have also confirmed that Marc Kosicke, an agent of coaches and executives in football who represents the likes of manager Jurgen Klopp and boss Julian Nagelsmann, has joined up with the club.

The pair join up with the club as representatives of Tennor, a global investment holding company, which holds 49.9 per cent of shares in the club.

More teams

In an official statement, the former international said: “I was happy to accept Lars Windhorst's offer to work on the further development of Hertha BSC. I currently see this as one of the most interesting projects in football.”

The Bundesliga is set to resume after a two-month layoff due to the coronavirus pandemic next weekend, with Hertha set to tackle on Saturday. They currently lie 13th in the league, six points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Lehmann, meanwhile, has been retired from the professional game for eight years, though he returned for a one-off match for Arsenal in 2011 due to an injury crisis at the club.

He started his professional life at , spending 10 years with the club, where he won the 1997 UEFA Cup, before switching to briefly then Dortmund, his formative club’s great rivals.

Article continues below

After four years with BVB, he transferred to Arsenal in 2003, earning himself a place in the folklore of the club as he was the regular No.1 with the Invincibles, the last Gunners side to win the Premier League, doing so undefeated – the only club in the modern era to achieve that feat.

The only other major honour he won under the guidance of Arsene Wenger was the 2005 , though he was infamously sent off early on during the club’s 2006 final defeat at the hands of .

He was a regular with the Germany international team for a 10-year spell from 1998 to 2008 and was a member of the teams that were runners-up at the 2002 World Cup and also third at the 2006 competition.