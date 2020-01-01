'Everyone will think that's the Premier League won' - Carragher salutes 'best in the world' Liverpool

The ex-Reds favourite is confident the trophy is heading to Anfield in 2019-20 - but Virgil van Dijk remains more cautious

Former defender Jamie Carragher suggested that the Premier League title is close to being decided after yet another dominant performance from the table-toppers.

Manchester United were no match for the Reds at Anfield as the hosts prevailed 2-0 to extend their league winning run to 13 straight games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's charges are the only team to have taken points off Liverpool so far in 2019-20 thanks to their 1-1 draw back in October; but there was to be no repeat on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk headed home in the first half to open the scoring before Mohamed Salah pounced in injury time, while Liverpool also saw two goals disallowed, one for foul play on United keeper David de Gea and another for a marginal offside call.

The latest victory leaves Jurgen Klopp's men a whopping 16 points clear of closest challengers while also enjoying a game in hand.

And while no Liverpool players will be claiming the title as their own any time soon, Carragher sees their triumph as almost inevitable.

"Everyone in the country is going to think that's the Premier League won," he said to Sky Sports following the final whistle.

"This is a phenomenal team. They are the best in the league, the best in Europe and the best in the world at the moment."

For the moment at least, Reds defender Van Dijk is adopting a more cautious tone.

"No, I think everyone wants us to say something about it but we won't get carried away," the Dutchman stated when asked by Carragher whether the title race was over.

"I think that what we experienced last year was something that made our mentality like this, we will go one game at a time, stay fit, try to improve, even after today which was a well-deserved, fantastic win, and be ready for the next game."

Liverpool are back in action in the Premier League on Thursday, travelling to Molineux to take on Wolves.