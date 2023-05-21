‘Everyone wants to play with Lionel Messi’ – Sergio Busquets quizzed on whether his future is tied to Barcelona legend amid Al-Hilal rumours

Sergio Busquets admits that “everyone wants to play with Lionel Messi”, but insists his future is not tied to that of the Barcelona legend.

Midfielder preparing to leave Camp Nou

Argentine may return to Catalunya

Big decisions on next moves to be made

WHAT HAPPENED? Another Blaugrana icon will be bidding farewell to Camp Nou this summer, with World Cup winner Busquets confirming that he will be leaving as a free agent when his contract expires. There had been talk of the 34-year-old committing to a new deal if an emotional return to Catalunya was lined up for Messi – as his terms at Paris Saint-Germain run down – while there are also rumours to be found regarding a potential reunion for the pair in Saudi Arabia at Al-Hilal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Busquets told reporters when asked about his plans and whether they are linked to those of the Argentina superstar that he once enjoyed so much success alongside: “My future linked to Messi’s? Everyone wants to play with Leo, he is the best in the world. But my future is not linked to Leo’s future.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets has also seen a switch to MLS speculated on, with the midfield maestro keeping his options open, but he maintains that no decision on his next move has been made as yet. He added: “I haven’t signed anything yet. There is interest from several clubs but I won’t make a decision until the end of the season, now it’s time to enjoy!”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona have recaptured the Liga title in 2022-23 – their first triumph in four years – and Busquets has been the man to get his hands on a prestigious trophy as club captain at Camp Nou.