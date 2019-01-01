'Every day for Robertson is like Christmas!' - Liverpool exit rumours dismissed by Dalglish

The Anfield legend has stressed that his fellow Scot should have no qualms about staying on Merseyside even if he receives offers to move this summer

legend Sir Kenny Dalglish believes Andy Robertson has no reason to want to leave the club during the transfer window.

The full-back was arguably the best left-back in the Premier League last season and has been linked with a move away from Anfield as a result, with rumoured to be potential suitors.

Fellow Scotsman and former Reds player and manager Dalglish feels that the 25-year-old will not be going anywhere, however.

“Andy Robertson must wake up every morning and think it’s Christmas Day,” he said in the Sunday Post.

“That’s why I don’t believe he’ll be considering leaving Liverpool for any other football club at home or abroad.

“I’m told he has been linked with a couple of big European clubs, but why would he want to leave Liverpool? Seriously, tell me why?

“Anyway, he is already playing abroad! Well, that was always the way I looked at it when I moved from to to join Liverpool from .”

Robertson has been a key figure in Liverpool’s squad over the past season, recording 11 assists in 36 Premier League games while adding a further two in the as the Reds went on to lift the trophy for a sixth time.

Dalglish, who scored 131 goals in 426 appearances for the club from 1977 to 1990 and spent six years as player-manager from 1985 to 1991, believes the defender has been one of the team’s most influential players.

“Andy has every right to be proud of what he has helped Liverpool achieve in the past 10 months,” he continued.

“Week in and week out, he has been hugely influential and his contribution has been enormous, what the team gets out of him in every game is remarkable.

“He quite rightly gets praised to the hilt for what he does in an attacking sense in the wide area, he gets up and down and creates plenty of chances for his team-mates.

Article continues below

“But he also has been outstanding in a defensive sense, too. Sometimes that tends to get overlooked.

“Andy just needs to keep showing the same application and focus that he has in the past five or six years.

“If it was good enough to get him to where he is now then he shouldn’t change anything.”