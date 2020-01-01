Everton Women sign Australian international Hayley Raso

The Barclays FA Women’s Super League side Everton have signed Australian international Hayley Raso.

The 25-year-old joins Under-21 goalkeeper Sandy MacIver and 28-year-old England midfielder Izzy Christiansen who used to play for in signing for the north west club.

Former and Australian legend from the men’s game, Tim Cahill who scored a record 50 goals in 108 games for his country had this to say:

Everton host Reading next in the WSL however it’s believed Raso won’t feature for Everton until mid-Feb after the Australian Olympic qualifiers.