Everton winger Bolasie set for Turkey move after Africa Cup of Nations

The DR Congo international is poised for a permanent transfer away from Goodison Park this summer and has three Super Lig teams showing an interest

winger Yannick Bolasie is set to leave the Premier League this summer, with his expected destination after he has played at the .

Goal can confirm that three Turkish sides are showing considerable interest in the Democratic Republic of Congo international, who has had two loan spells away from since signing for the club in 2016.

The current league champions are joined by Istanbul rivals , as well as Trabzonspor in vying for Bolasie’s signature.

Although all three are serious about signing the former man, none have yet negotiated a fee with Everton, who are believed to be looking for around £7m, as reported by Goal last month.

Everton may yet be flexible around that figure, as they are keen to raise finances to fund the purchases of Kurt Zouma and Andre Gomes.

At the beginning of the season, Bolasie went on loan to , but after a strong start found himself frozen out of the squad once Dean Smith took over the reins from Steve Bruce.

In January, he moved to the Belgian First Division A with and found a new lease of life, scoring six goals from 17 league starts.

His return to form led to a host of sides taking an active interest in him, including and , but it seems that the three Super Lig sides are the frontrunners to sign Bolasie this summer.

Another bridge to be crossed is the winger’s wages. All three sides seem willing to offer €80,000 per week to the DR Congo international at this stage, which could be enough to convince him to make the move to the Super Lig.

Depending on the performance of his nation at the Africa Cup of Nations, Bolasie could be joining a new club as early as the first week of July, but should his country progress to the latter stages of the tournament, Bolasie may be competing until July 19, when the final is due to take place, delaying a potential transfer.

Following his run of just 29 league appearances and two goals with Everton, Bolasie will be hoping for a more successful stint with his new club.