Everton table £40m offer for Chelsea's Gallagher as Blues eye Enzo Fernandez deal

Everton have made a £40 million ($49m) bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as they look to boost their chances of avoiding relegation.

Everton make bid worth potential £45m

Toffees hope to strengthen to fuel relegation battle

Gallagher started nine of 18 Premier League games

WHAT HAPPENED? The Toffees hope to make Gallagher the first signing under new manager Sean Dyche by offering £40m up front for the midfielder with, £5 million ($6m) available in add-ons, according to The Guardian.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Everton hope to strengthen their squad to enhance their chances of surviving the drop from the Premier League. They sit second-bottom of the top flight and have lost eight and drawn two of their last 10 matches in all competitions.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gallagher has been in and out of the Chelsea starting XI this season. He has started nine of the 18 Premier League appearances and he may soon find playing time even harder to come by as the Blues are still trying to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica before the end of the January transfer window. The 22-year-old may be willing to make the move to Goodison Park to ensure he gets more experience in the English top flight.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are in action again on Friday when they take on Fulham at Stamford Bridge.