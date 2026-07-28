Everton have thrown a huge obstacle in the path of Al-Hilal's pursuit of Senegalese star Iliman Ndiaye, slapping an astronomical price on his head to sanction any summer exit.

"The Athletic" revealed on Tuesday that the English club won't open the door to talks unless an offer worth £70 million lands, the same figure they banked when they sold Anthony Gordon to Newcastle United in the summer of 2023.

That steep valuation applies to a player tied to the Toffees for the next three seasons. Everton signed him from Sheffield United in the summer of 2024 for just £17 million.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" reckon Al-Hilal have made significant progress on the matter. They have entered direct talks with the player's agent to gauge his position, and received very positive, encouraging signals from Ndiaye about wearing the blue shirt.

Everton's board are well aware of how keen the Saudi club are and how serious their desire is to seal the deal. They are now waiting for an official offer from Al-Hilal to land in the coming days before opening direct negotiations between the two clubs.

Ndiaye enjoyed a remarkable season on Merseyside, scoring 6 goals and providing 3 assists last term after netting 11 in his first campaign with the side.