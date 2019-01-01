Women's World Cup
Everton

Everton Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule

The Toffees have discovered their fixture list for the new season, meaning fans can start planning their trips

Everton's fixtures for the 2019-20 Premier League season have been released ahead of the campaign's kick-off.

Marco Silva's side get things under way with a trip south to Crystal Palace on August 10 before hosting Watford at Goodison Park on August 17 in their first home game.

A trip to Villa Park to face newly promoted Aston Villa is set for gameweek three, with games against Wolves and Bournemouth completing the first five fixtures.

Champions Manchester City are the Toffees' first encounter with one of the traditional 'top six' teams, with Pep Guardiola's men arriving at Goodison Park on September 28.

December will be a tough month for the Merseyside outfit, with a derby against Liverpool kicking off the festive period, followed by matches against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal.

As if that wasn't enough of a test, they also face a New Year's Day encounter with Man City.

While the turn of the year looks likely to be challenging, the run-in is much kinder to the Toffees, with Southampton, Wolves, Aston Villa, Sheffield United and Bournemouth as their final five games.

Everton's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.

Everton Premier League 2019-20 fixtures

Date Time Match
10/08/2019 15:00 Crystal Palace v Everton
17/08/2019 15:00 Everton v Watford
24/08/2019 15:00 Aston Villa v Everton
31/08/2019 15:00 Everton v Wolverhampton
14/09/2019 15:00 A.F.C. Bournemouth v Everton
21/09/2019 15:00 Everton v Sheffield United
28/09/2019 15:00 Everton v Manchester City
05/10/2019 15:00 Burnley v Everton
19/10/2019 15:00 Everton v West Ham United
26/10/2019 15:00 Brighton v Everton
02/11/2019 15:00 Everton v Tottenham Hotspur
09/11/2019 15:00 Southampton v Everton
23/11/2019 15:00 Everton v Norwich City
30/11/2019 15:00 Leicester City v Everton
04/12/2019 20:00 Liverpool v Everton
07/12/2019 15:00 Everton v Chelsea
14/12/2019 15:00 Manchester United v Everton
21/12/2019 15:00 Everton v Arsenal
26/12/2019 15:00 Everton v Burnley
28/12/2019 15:00 Newcastle United v Everton
01/01/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Everton
11/01/2020 15:00 Everton v Brighton
18/01/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Everton
21/01/2020 19:45 Everton v Newcastle United
01/02/2020 15:00 Watford v Everton
08/02/2020 15:00 Everton v Crystal Palace
22/02/2020 15:00 Arsenal v Everton
29/02/2020 15:00 Everton v Manchester United
07/03/2020 15:00 Chelsea v Everton
14/03/2020 15:00 Everton v Liverpool
21/03/2020 15:00 Norwich City v Everton
04/04/2020 15:00 Everton v Leicester City
11/04/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton
18/04/2020 15:00 Everton v Southampton
25/04/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Everton
02/05/2020 15:00 Everton v Aston Villa
09/05/2020 15:00 Sheffield United v Everton
17/05/2020 15:00 Everton v A.F.C. Bournemouth

