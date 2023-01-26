Everton embarrassment as Amadou Onana to Chelsea exchange deemed unlikely because nobody wants to go to Goodison Park

Chelsea's pursuit of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has reportedly stalled because none of their players want to go the other way in a swap deal.

Everton reputation has taken hit

Proposed swap deal in trouble

Toffees in crisis

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Everton's Onana, with a number of stumbling blocks scuppering any potential deal to sign the Belgian. The Telegraph reports that the 21-year-old has rejected an initial proposal from the Blues but could be convinced to join, however swap deal resistance from Graham Potter's players are now holding up negotiations.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The report claims that while a move has not been ruled out and an exchange has been discussed, the players Chelsea were prepared to send to Goodison Park in order to acquire Onana have all indicated that they would not been keen on a move to relegation-threatened Everton, having seen the club endure a tough week that's included the sacking of Frank Lampard.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Onana only joined the Toffees in the summer, turning down West Ham in the process, but has been talked up as a potential departure after being absent from training earlier this week following Lampard's dismissal as head coach. Chelsea haven't been afraid to spend big this January and have already significantly bolstered their squad, but are still plagued with a number of midfield issues as a result of injuries, notably the absence of N'Golo Kante.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE DEAL? With the report stating that sources close to Onana are yet to rule out a transfer before the window shuts, there is a glimmer of hope that a deal can be struck. For Everton, though, the news that several players aren't keen on heading to the club is never a promising sign - especially when the squad is in need of reinforcements.