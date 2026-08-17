Everton vs Crystal Palace Premier League preview: Everything you need to know

Everton vs Crystal Palace: Match details

Premier League - Game Week 1 22 Aug 2026 - 10:00 Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton and Crystal Palace will kick-off on 22 August 2026 at 14:00 GMT (10:00 AM EST / 15:00 BST / 16:00 SAST).

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Match overview & opening weekend stakes

Everton kick off their 2026/27 Premier League campaign by hosting Crystal Palace at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Matchweek 1. With both clubs looking to make a statement on opening day, this encounter tests each side's tactical readiness following an intensive summer of pre-season preparations. Securing early momentum on Merseyside will be vital for setting the tone for the long domestic season ahead.

The Toffees build momentum through pre-season tests

Everton enter the campaign following a packed summer schedule designed to build match sharpness across the squad. After starting their warm-up tour in July with a commanding 4-0 win against Dundee FC and draws against Bolton Wanderers, the Toffees hit their stride in August. A notable 2-1 away victory against Hamburger SV was followed by a impressive 3-1 triumph over Newcastle United on August 12. Everton wrapped up their pre-season preparations on August 15 with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille, where forward Iliman Ndiaye converted from the penalty spot.

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The Eagles' new chapter under Pierre Sage

Crystal Palace head to Merseyside marking the official debut of French manager Pierre Sage, who joined the Eagles in June off the back of a trophy-winning campaign with RC Lens. Known for his tactical flexibility and controlled possession, Sage spent the summer instilling his system during an active pre-season schedule. The Eagles opened their warm-up run against Swindon Town and local rivals Bromley, before taking part in the Como Cup against RC Lens and wrapping up their preparations in Germany against SC Freiburg on August 15.

Head-to-head record & key stats

Recent meetings between Everton and Crystal Palace have proven to be closely fought battles. In their most recent Premier League meeting on May 10, 2026, the two sides played out a dramatic 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park, featuring goals from James Tarkowski, Beto, Ismaïla Sarr, and Jean-Philippe Mateta. Across their last 20 encounters, clashes between these two teams consistently feature tight tactical battles, with single-goal margins or draws deciding the majority of their showpiece fixtures.

Team news & squads

David Moyes is without James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam through injury as Everton prepare for the opening fixture. No suspensions are currently recorded for the home side, and a projected starting XI has not yet been confirmed. Updates to the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Pierre Sage reports a clean bill of health for Crystal Palace, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the away camp. The Eagles have options across the squad following their summer recruitment, though a confirmed lineup has not been released at this stage.

Form

Everton go into the match having played five pre-season friendlies, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Lille, while a 3-1 win over Newcastle United earlier in pre-season was among the more encouraging results. They lost 3-1 to VfB Stuttgart and fell 1-0 to Stoke City, scoring five goals and conceding six across the five matches.

Crystal Palace's pre-season form was mixed. Sage's side won two and lost two from their last five outings, with the data showing a Famalicao result recorded as a win despite finishing 0-0. Their most recent game ended in a 3-0 defeat to Freiburg, though a 1-2 victory over Fulham earlier in pre-season offered more positive signs. Palace scored six goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Crystal Palace and Everton shared a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park in the Premier League. Across the last five Premier League encounters, Everton have won three times, with one win for Palace and one draw. Everton have scored nine goals in those five matches, with Palace netting seven.