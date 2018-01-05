Everton have confirmed the signing of Turkey international forward Cenk Tosun for £27 million from Besiktas.

The 26-year-old striker has agreed a four-year deal with the Toffees to keep him at Goodison Park until 2022.

Tosun joins Everton having scored 41 goals in Super Lig play since the start of the 2014-15 season, more than any other player in the Turkish top flight during that period.

The deal was announced during half-time of the Toffees' FA Cup third-round clash with neighbours Liverpool on Friday at Anfield.

"It feels great to be an Everton player," Tosun said. "I'm really happy to be here and happy that everything is done. I'm really excited to play for Everton as soon as possible. Everton is a great club with a big history and a big culture and I'm looking forward to showing the fans the kind of player I am.



"I bring my skills here and everybody is going to see what kind of player I am. I believe I can be a good player in the Premier League for Everton.



"The Premier League is a strong league, I know that, so my own physical strength will help me. Also I can use both feet the same and I believe I am a good striker in the box.



"I'm really looking forward to training with my teammates and getting to know them and, of course, I want to play as soon as possible. The Tottenham game [on January 13] will be the first game I am available for and I’m very excited about it already."

Everton sold Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United in a deal said to be worth £75 million this past summer and have struggled to fill the Belgian's void, scoring just 25 goals in 22 Premier League matches.

Tosun netted 20 goals in 33 league appearances last season to steer Besiktas to the title and has added another eight in 16 appearances this term. He also has eight goals in 25 caps for Turkey, having represented his country at Euro 2016.

Born in Germany, the striker started his career at Eintracht Frankfurt before moving to Gaziantepspor in January 2011. He then made the switch to Besiktas ahead of the 2014-15 campaign.

Everton made a poor start to the season, leading to the firing of Ronald Koeman in October. But they have enjoyed a resurgence under new manager Sam Allardyce to climb to ninth in the table, despite going four games without a win.

"This lad looks like he is strong mentally and has a good pedigree," Allardyce said.

"He is Turkey's No.1 striker and has scored goals in the Champions League and the Turkish League but he is desperate to play here in the Premier League.

"He is an all-rounder, with good movement. He is two-footed, perhaps not the biggest but he’s very efficient in the air and in the box he gets good space to get his head on the ball.

"We looked at the qualities of the player, his talent and goalscoring, and his resilience, too. I do not think you can look any more than we have done and, for the price, he is the best in Europe at the moment."