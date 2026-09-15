European first for the Netherlands: UEFA designate the Johan Cruijff ArenA

The UEFA Super Cup will be played at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in August 2027. The KNVB announced the news on Tuesday morning.

That will be a first for the Netherlands, because the UEFA Super Cup has never been staged in the country in its current format. On 11 August, the winners of the Champions League and Europa League will meet in Amsterdam.

Until and including 1997, the final was played over two legs. Since 1998, the UEFA Super Cup has been decided in a single match. The Dutch football association are organising the event together with UEFA, the municipality of Amsterdam and the Johan Cruyff ArenA.

KNVB general secretary Gijs de Jong welcomed the arrival of the UEFA Super Cup. "It has never been played in the Netherlands in this format and that is why it is fantastic that we can bring this fixture to our country for the first time. In sporting terms, it is among the very best that European club football has to offer, and for supporters too it is a wonderful event."

Meanwhile, Sofyan Mbarki, alderman for Sport and Exercise in the municipality of Amsterdam, called it a great honour that European football's governing body had chosen the capital as host city for the final in August 2027. "How wonderful that we as a city are now the stage for this final between two European champions. I hope it inspires many children in Amsterdam to pick up a ball themselves and go outside."

Tanja Dik, managing director of the Amsterdam stadium, also spoke of her pride at the selection. "To round off the year in which we are celebrating our 30th anniversary, we will be able to welcome the absolute top of European club football. We are looking forward to giving players, supporters and guests from all over Europe a warm welcome to the Johan Cruyff ArenA."

Ticket details for the UEFA Super Cup in 2027 have not yet been confirmed. The KNVB said that information will be announced at a later date.