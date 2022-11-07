Europa League knockout round play-off draw: Man Utd face Barcelona & Juventus take on Nantes

- Heavyweight tie between Red Devils & Blaugrana
- Champions League sides enter the competition
- Sights being set on the final in Budapest
WHAT HAPPENED? Juventus have been paired with Nantes, Sporting must overcome Midtjylland, Shakhtar Donetsk seek to continue their continental adventure against Rennes, Dutch giants Ajax tackle Union Berlin, PSV face a tough test against record winners Sevilla, Bayer Leverkusen meet Monaco and Jose Mourinho’s Roma will be looking to prevail over two legs against Red Bull Salzburg.
EUROPA LEAGUE KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAY-OFF DRAW IN FULL:
Barcelona vs Man Utd
Juventus vs Nantes
Sporting vs Midtjylland
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes
Ajax vs Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen vs Monaco
Sevilla vs PSV
Red Bull Salzburg vs Roma
THE BIGGER PICTURE: There were always going to be some intriguing contests as teams that finished third in their Champions League groups enter the Europa League at this stage, with Manchester United’s clash with La Liga heavyweights Barcelona certainly fitting that bill.
AND WHAT’S MORE: The eight winners of the play-off ties will move on to the last-16, where they will join the table-toppers from the Europa League group stage – with that category including Arsenal, Fenerbahce, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Feyenoord.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty
Getty Images
Getty
WHAT NEXT? The first legs of the Europa League knockout round play-off fixtures will take place on February 16, 2023, with the return dates pencilled in for February 23. All of those left in the competition are hoping to make their way to the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 31.