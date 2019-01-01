Euro 2020: Which countries have qualified for the 24-team finals?

Which teams have booked their place at the pan-European international tournament next year?

doesn't take place until June 2020, but plenty of teams will be booking their place at the tournament in October and November.

The tournament, which is being held in venues across Europe, will feature a total of 24 competitors, with some of the game's heavyweights expected to feature.

However, there is always room for an upset, even if the number of teams has been increased.

Goal takes a look at the countries that have qualified for Euro 2020 and those who are in contention.

Euro 2020 qualified teams

A total of 20 teams - the top two teams in each of the 10 groups - will qualify automatically for Euro 2020.

Qualified from the groups

Group Winners Runners-up A TBC TBC B TBC TBC C TBC TBC D TBC TBC E TBC TBC F TBC TBC G TBC TBC H TBC TBC I TBC TBC J TBC TBC

Qualified from the play-offs

As well as the 20 teams who qualify for the competition by finishing in the top two of the 10 groups, there will be four teams who qualify via the play-offs.

A total of 16 teams will be involved in the play-off stage and their place was achieved through the - though the identity of the teams is subject to change.

The draw for the play-offs will be held on November 22, 2019 with matches then taking place in March 2020.

Group A

will book their place at Euro 2020 if they beat on October 11.

The Czechs are also fighting for one of the qualification spots alongside Kosovo, who could well reach a major tournament for the first time in their short history as an independent team.

Group B

lead the way in Group B and they will be the first team from that pool to advance to Euro 2020 if they acquire four points from their next two games against Lithuania and .

Reigning European champions Portugal are close behind Ukraine, with also strongly contending for qualification while Luxembourg retain an outside chance.

Group C

, and the are the teams realistically fighting it out for qualification from Group C.

However, since it is so tight between the three teams, qualification or elimination will not be confirmed until the final group games in November.

Group D

Group D is a closely fought battle between the , and , with Georgia the outsider.

Ireland will qualify for Euro 2020 if they win both of their away matches against Georgia and Switzerland in October. Mick McCarthy's side will also qualify if they beat Georgia and then draw their remaining two games (against Switzerland and Denmark).

Group E

can potentially qualify for Euro 2020 by beating Hungary and in October, but it will depend on results elsewhere going their way.

Outside of Croatia it is extremely open. Slovakia and Hungary are the main contenders for the other qualification spot while Wales lag slightly behind.

Group F

are firmly in control of Group F and will clinch qualification for Euro 2020 with wins over Norway and in October. They can also qualify with a win over Norway alone if Romania do not defeat the Faroe Islands.

With La Roja leading the way and expected to qualify, Sweden, Romania and Norway are battling it out for the second spot.

Group G

Group G is a very competitive affair, with five out of the six teams still realistically retaining a chance of qualification.

, who lead the group, could potentially wrap up qualification if results go their way in October while Slovenia, , North Macedonia and Israel are closely matched.

Group H

Group H, which contains world champions , is another tight affair heading into the final stages.

As well as Les Bleus, , and, to a lesser extent, Albania, are all in the mix for booking their place at Euro 2020.

Group I

will qualify for Euro 2020 if they beat San Marino on October 10.

are also close to clinching qualification and they can do so by claiming draws with both and Cyprus in their October fixtures.

Scotland's hopes of automatic qualification will end on October 10 if they lose to Russia.

Group J

are on the verge of qualification for Euro 2020 and they can do it by beating both Greece and Liechtenstein in October. Alternatively, it will happen if the Azzurri beat Greece and Armenia do not beat Liechtenstein.

Finland and Armenia are competing for the other spot, with -Herzegovina retaining a slim chance.