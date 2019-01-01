Euro 2020 tickets: How to apply for tickets & full list of host countries

The forthcoming European Championship is set to be the biggest yet, with UEFA taking the competition on a tour around Europe

UEFA begins on June 12, 2020 and will be unique as it will take place all over the continent, giving fans in all corners of Europe a golden opportunity to savour the atmosphere of a major tournament.

Twelve cities will play host to the competition, from Dublin to Rome and Baku to Bilbao, with the final set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London, on July 12, 2020.

For fans eager to get a glimpse of the action, here is what we know about ticketing details.

How to apply for Euro 2020 tickets

The window for general ticket sale applications were on sale from June 12, 2019 to July 12, 2019, and have now closed.

UEFA received a record number of 19.3 million applications for the first ticket allocations.

The ticket application process for fans of teams that have qualified via the traditional European Championship qualifying will open in December 2019 after the draw is made, while supporters of the teams who win the Nations League play-offs can apply from April 2020, around a month before the tournament begins.

In December 2019, fans of national teams that qualify for tournament can apply for tickets if they meet the criteria defined through their respective national football associations.

UEFA states: "Tickets to see specific teams will only be allocated to supporters who meet the criteria set out by their national football associations.”

'Follow My Team' tickets will only be made available during this period through each country's football association.

England fans wishing to buy Euro 2020 tickets must visit the FA official website to determine their eligibility.

The FA states: "Subject to qualification, we will receive an allocation of tickets to all England matches for members of the official England Supporters Travel Club.

"These tickets will only be made available to members of the Travel Club and will not be offered to the general public."

Unsuccessful applicants from the general ticket sale will be entered into the 'Fans First' program, which will offer fans priority to purchase tickets that become available at a later date (through ticket returns or payment failures).

Fans can register their interest for the next phase of ticket sales on the UEFA website here .

How much are Euro 2020 tickets?

Group stage games, round of 16 games, and quarter-finals will be held in an assortment of European cities. You can find the full schedule of host cities below.

The semi-finals, which will take place in London, are priced at €595 for Category 1, €345 for Category 2 and €195 for Category 3

The final, also held in London, are set at €945 for Category 1, €595 for Category 2 and €295 for Category 3 .

Round Category 1 Category 2 Category 3 Fans First Group stage €125 - €185 €75 - €125 €30 - €50 N/A Round of 16 €125 - €185 €75 - €125 €30 to €50 N/A Quarter-finals €125 - €225 €75 - €145 €30 - €75 N/A Semi-finals €595 €345 €195 €85 Final €945 €595 €295 €95

When is the Euro 2020 draw?

The draw for the group stage will take place November 30, 2019.

Where will Euro 2020 be played?

There are 12 cities that have been confirmed as hosts for the competition, taking in the complete length and breadth of UEFA’s jurisdiction.

The cities are as follows: Bilbao, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Amsterdam, Munich, Rome, Copenhagen, Budapest, St Petersburg, Bucharest and Baku.

Indeed, six nations – Ireland, , , Hungary, Romania and Azerbaijan – will have the opportunity to welcome a major tournament to their door for the first time, with cities paired together for the group stages.

The pairings were created based on sporting strength, geographical considerations and political constraints.

Article continues below

City Stadium Group Rome, Stadio Olimpico A Baku, Azerbaijan Olympic Stadium A Copenhagen, Denmark Parken Stadium B St Petersburg, Krestovsky Stadium B Amsterdam, Johan Cruyff Arena C Bucharest, Romania Arena Nationala C London, England Wembley Stadium D Glasgow, Scotland Hampden Park D Bilbao, San Mames E Dublin, Ireland Aviva Stadium E Budapest, Hungary Puskas Arena F Munich, Allianz Arena F

As such, if the host countries all qualify, they will know which group they will be in and also one of their opponents. For example, England and Scotland will automatically be paired together should both reach the final stages of the tournament.

All host venues will have three group-stage matches plus a game in the round of 16 or quarter-finals.

Both semi-finals and the final will be played at Wembley, with the semis to take place on July 7 and 8 and the final on July 12.