Inter Milan are still busy in the summer transfer market, hunting for players who can sustain both their domestic brilliance and their competitiveness in Europe.

Top of the club's priorities this window is the defence. The coaching staff see it as the position that could define next season.

The British Broadcasting Corporation "BBC" have confirmed that Inter have opened advanced negotiations with Tottenham Hotspur to sign left-back Djed Spence.

According to the BBC, the deal would cost no less than 25.6 million pounds sterling, roughly 30 million euros.

Spence, 26, is a primary target for the Italian champions after boosting his standing at the World Cup, where he played eight matches for England.

Last season, Spence started 23 Premier League matches for Tottenham as the London club fought to avoid relegation.

He has made 85 appearances since arriving from Middlesbrough in July 2022 for 20 million pounds sterling. That has already pushed Tottenham to line up potential replacements at left-back.

Landing Spence would mark an important step in reinforcing Inter Milan's defence ahead of next season.