ESPN reveal Feyenoord’s exact asking price for Givairo Read

Feyenoord want a fixed fee of €33 million for Givairo Read, ESPN understand. Technical director Devy Rigaux will not budge and has already seen several interested clubs walk away.

According to journalist Daniël Man, Feyenoord feel little pressure to sell Read this summer. That is why Nottingham Forest and AS Roma have pulled out.

"Feyenoord are truly resolute. They rejected a total package of €29 million for Read, consisting of €25 million guaranteed and €4 million in bonuses," Man said on the Tekengeld podcast.

Read would have liked the move to Roma, but the Rotterdam club want more. "Feyenoord want a fixed fee of €33 million. Is there still any opening? The deal now really no longer seems likely to go through. Rigaux is steadfast and wants at least €33 million. In fact, it even seems as though he does not want to sell at all. Read is seen as an important player."

His contract at Feyenoord runs until mid-2029, so the club do not expect the 20-year-old full-back's value to drop any time soon.

For his part, Read is not expected to force the issue. "We have spoken to sources around the player. No, Givairo is a gentleman."

"He loves Feyenoord and certainly will not dig his heels in. We expect him to play against Sparta on Sunday," Man concluded.