Escaped the loan trap: Al-Ahly signs Al-Hilal's outcast

Al-Ahli have wrapped up one of their attacking targets this summer. The Saudi giants confirmed the signing of Al-Hilal striker Abdullah Radif on Saturday, with the forward now set to open a new chapter with the Asian champions.

Radif knows Saudi football inside out. He came through Al-Hilal's academy, climbed the youth ranks and won promotion to the first team in 2021. His path since then has looked rather different, though, taking him out on loan to a string of Roshn League clubs.

Multiple experiences: contrasting numbers

Al-Taawoun opened that run of loans. Radif featured in 15 matches there and scored twice, before joining Al-Shabab and netting three goals in 20 appearances.

Another spell followed at Al-Ettifaq, where he again managed three goals, this time across 28 matches. His final stop came at Al-Fayha, and there he played eight games without a goal or an assist.

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Those numbers tell the story of a player still hunting for stability and the platform to show what he can do in attack. He may just find it at Al-Ahli.

Shirt number 21: a new beginning

Al-Ahli unveiled their new man officially, handing Radif the number 21 shirt as he begins life with one of the biggest names in Saudi and continental football.









The move fits Al-Ahli's push to bolster their attacking options, and the club's ambitions have soared after back-to-back AFC Champions League Elite titles.

Radif will hope this stint proves different from those that came before. Continuity is what he craves, the chance to turn from a loanee into a key figure who leaves his mark at one of the Roshn League's heavyweights.