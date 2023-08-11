WATCH: Erling Haaland, that didn't take long! Man City star scores FOUR minutes into new Premier League season with first touch against Burnley

- Norwegian scores after four minutes
- First touch of season hits net
- Set piece provides early breakthrough
WHAT HAPPENED? The giant Norwegian clinically hammered home Rodri's assist as Manchester City took a very early lead against Burnley. He added his second soon after, finishing off the bar to double his side's advantage after they lost Kevin De Bruyne to injury.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turf Moor was rocking before kick off but the Clarets were undone by a smart City routine from a corner finished off by the least surprising of scorers.
WHAT NEXT? Haaland will be aiming to win another Premier League Golden Boot - and it would be a major shock if he doesn't achieve his goal.
