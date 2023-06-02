'This is why they bought me' - Erling Haaland will do 'everything' to secure iconic treble for Manchester City

Erling Haaland hopes to fire Manchester City to an English and European treble, saying it is the reason the club bought him in the first place.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland, 22, has had a sensational first season at City since joining from Borussia Dortmund, scoring a record 36 goals as City retained the Premier League title. The Norway international chipped in with 12 goals to help Pep Guardiola's team reach the Champions League final and he hopes to complete the job when they take on Inter at the Ataturk Olimpiyat Stadyum on June 10.

WHAT THEY SAID: Haaland told BBC Sport: "This is why they bought me of course, to get this, we don't have to hide that. It would mean everything. I will do everything I possibly can to try to make it happen. It's my biggest dream and hopefully dreams do come true."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before they meet Inter in Turkey, City will face local rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup as part of their hunt for the treble and the striker admits it will be a tough match at Wembley, saying: "It will not be an easy game. We have to play our game. We have to not think too much, we have to focus on ourselves and we have to play the game we should play."

WHAT NEXT? City are in action against United on Saturday in the FA Cup final.