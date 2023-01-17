Erling Haaland contract: How much does the Manchester City ace earn & when does the deal expire?

The Norwegian has set the Prem alight after joining Manchester City, but already eyes are on where he moves next

Erling Haaland was the subject of interest of many clubs, with his 86 goals in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund making him the next 'big striker' whom every European elite wanted to sign. In the end it was Manchester City who were able to secure his services.

Haaland joined the Premier League champions at the start of the 2022-23 season, but already there are rumours linking him away from the Etihad.

So when will the Norwegian next be available for a move, and how much could it cost for any club to sign him? GOAL takes a look...

How much does Erling Haaland earn at Manchester City?

A few months after Haaland signed for City, the Daily Mail reported that the striker earns somewhere around £900k a week, or around £176m across five seasons.

Man City confirmed his signing on May 10, 2022, after the player and his family had negotiated with many teams including league rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

In recent times we have seen both world-class players and players with the potential to be world-class go for exorbitant prices. However, Manchester City only had to pay Haaland's £51m release clause to Borussia Dortmund.

However, Haaland has immediately acclimatised to the Premier League and is well on his way to outshining Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's 32 goals in a single league campaign.

His goalscoring efforts also largely contribute to his huge salary, since there are many bonuses added to the Norwegian's contract based on his performances.

Even if he fails to trigger the various bonuses in his contract, Haaland's current wages are miles ahead of what he earned at Borussia Dortmund. When he joined the Black and Yellows in 2020, Haaland signed a contract which saw him earn £ 132,000 a week, with the annual income coming to around £7m.

When does Erling Haaland's contract at Manchester City Expire?

Manchester City tied down the striker to a five-year contract when he signed for them this summer, which will see him stay at the Etihad till 2027.

However, there have been rumours circulating that there is a specific clause in his deal, which allows Real Madrid to sign Haaland in the summer of 2024 for £175m.

Clause or no clause, Real Madrid still hope to sign Haaland in 2024 according to Portuguese outlet AS, with Los Blancos seeing him as the long-term heir to both Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

However, it just won't be Real Madrid who looming around Haaland come 2024.

Barcelona have been interested in the striker since his days at Dortmund, and may look to sign him again soon.