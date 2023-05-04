Erik ten Hag admits he ‘doesn’t know’ Man Utd’s summer transfer budget amid takeover uncertainty

Erik ten Hag admits that he does not know what Manchester United’s summer transfer budget is as a long-running takeover saga drags on at Old Trafford.

Red Devils hoping to add again

New striker is top priority

Unclear who will provide funds

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils are hoping to be in a position to spend again over the coming months, with the general consensus being that further additions are required in order to become Premier League title challengers. Ten Hag has never hidden the fact that he wants to continue reinforcing his ranks, with another No.9 said to be a top priority, but the Dutch tactician is in the dark when it comes to funds for the next window – with the Glazer family still at the helm for now.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag has said when asked how much he will have to spend this summer, amid links to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen: “I don’t know. The only thing I know is that Man United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. But you need funds to construct squads because the level from your players decides if you are successful or not. High-level players cost a lot of money. It’s clear what I want, but it’s not up to me. It’s about others in this club. I’m focusing on improving the squad and the team development.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glazers have put United up for sale, with bids being invited, but interested parties such as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani have been unable to put a deal in place. Disgruntled supporters continue to protest against the current regime, with Ten Hag picking up a green and gold scarf before throwing it back into the crowd during the Red Devils’ 1-0 win over Aston Villa. He said of those actions, which saw him interact with an anti-Glazer symbol: “It was just polite. I know what’s going around, what the symbol of it is, but this matter was just polite.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty/GOAL

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? United, who sit fourth in the Premier League table at present, will be back in action on Thursday when taking in a trip to Brighton.