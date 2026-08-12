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Paris Saint-Germain v Aston Villa - UEFA Super Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Loai Mohamed

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Enrique: what Paris Saint-Germain did is not easy

Luis Enrique
Paris Saint-Germain vs Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain
Aston Villa
UEFA Super Cup
Spain
France
England
Austria

The Spanish coach praises the mentality of his stars

Luis Enrique hailed the character his Paris Saint-Germain side showed in winning the UEFA Super Cup, stressing that grinding out victories after so little preparation was no easy feat.

Paris Saint-Germain lifted the UEFA Super Cup for the second year running, beating Aston Villa 2-1 on Wednesday evening in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

"I was not surprised, because I know the players well and I know their abilities," Enrique told Canal+ afterwards. "It was extremely complicated, just as it was last season."

The Spaniard added, as reported by RMC: "We must highlight what the team produced, because it is not easy at all when you only have a few days of training."

He had a point. In the pre-match press conference, Enrique complained about the lack of time and the readiness of most of his players, fresh back from holiday after their involvement in the 2026 World Cup.

Club Friendlies
Borussia Moenchengladbach crest
Borussia Moenchengladbach
BMG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
Super Cup
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG

His players' hunger to compete drew special praise. "It is very easy to motivate these players, because they love what they do," Enrique explained. "I think the situation is almost ideal."

"It is extremely difficult to win titles consecutively, and so we must enjoy what we have achieved, but at the same time we must be ambitious and professional in order to try to win everything again," he continued.

Enrique signed off with a clear message about where his side are heading: "These are the ambitions we have."

Four European titles now sit in the Parisian trophy cabinet in a row: two Champions League crowns and two Super Cups.

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