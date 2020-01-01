'His cross to bear' - Enrique wants more praise for criticised De Gea, singles out 'special' Fati after Spain debut

The Manchester United shot-stopper was singled out by his national team boss after a strong performance in the wake of continued criticism

manager Luis Enrique has stressed David de Gea deserves plenty of praise after playing a key role in his nation's 1-1 draw with Germany on Thursday in the .

While unable to prevent new signing Timo Werner from opening the scoring in the 51st minute, De Gea made seven saves across the 90 minutes, ensuring Spain could grab a late equaliser via Jose Gaya.

De Gea has been subject to increasing criticism for his performances for both and Spain in recent times, with Enrique adamant his good games should be getting just as much attention.

"When De Gea makes a mistake we always make a big deal out of it, so when he plays like this we should be hailing him," Enrique said post-match.

"It would be great to see him on the front page saying 'What a great keeper we have!' but since that won't happen I am saying it.

"Sadly it is his cross to bear, every time he makes a bit of a mistake it is on all the TV shows."

As De Gea impressed between the sticks, youngster Ansu Fati made his debut for Spain as a substitute in the 45th minute at the age of just 17.

Enrique clearly likes what he sees in the teenager, while also singling out two lesser-known names for praise.

"Ansu has shown what we all already know him to be. He is special and different," Enrique added.

"Mikel Merino is getting better and better, one of the best midfielders in , and I love Oscar Rodriguez, he brings together many things."

In Enrique's first game back in charge of Spain, his side were statistically better, edging out for both possession and total shots.

"I'm happy, even though we hadn't scored [until the end]. They got the idea very quickly. We could have turned it around," Enrique said.



"Of course, there are many things to improve. At a tactical level, I am very happy. We have gone for the game from the beginning, it does not matter the rival or the field. We have had more chances. I think the result is fair."