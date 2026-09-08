Achraf Hakimi has lost much of the exceptional impact that made him one of the standout full-backs of recent seasons, according to a French press report published on Tuesday.

The newspaper "L'Équipe" reports that the Morocco international finds himself in a rough patch in a Paris Saint-Germain shirt. He returns to the Champions League on Wednesday to face Slovan Bratislava, and for eight months now he has struggled to rediscover the impact that once set him apart.

Two serious injuries did the damage, first to the ankle and then to the knee tendons last season, sidelining him for 80 days and 22 matches. The output of the 27-year-old has dropped off noticeably, with just one goal and five assists in 2026. His tireless rate of high-intensity running remains, yet his physical dominance and precision in the final pass look diminished for the first time.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Inconsistency on the wing has fed the decline, too. That technical understanding he shared with Ousmane Dembele during the 2024-2025 season now feels like a distant memory.

Constant changes in the wing position within Luis Enrique's demanding system have not helped. The Moroccan has lined up in turn alongside Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola, Lee Kang-in and, most recently, Magnes Akliouche. Without any real understanding between them, Hakimi loses his effectiveness under pressure, and the odd technical error has crept back into his passing.

Enrique will help Achraf Hakimi

His poor decision-making told badly in the recent 1-2 defeat to Monaco. Even so, the capital club is not panicking, L'Équipe report.

The technical staff know the defender needs regular playing time to recover his level. Luis Enrique plans to hand him specific rest periods over the coming weeks to protect his fitness and guard against a relapse, a load-management strategy he has already used to good effect with other key players.

Off the pitch, the Moroccan faces significant pressure that helps explain his dip in form.

At the end of June, the Versailles Court of Appeal upheld his referral to the local criminal court over rape accusations dating back to February 2023.

He has appealed the ruling before the Court of Cassation, with a decision expected next October. Those close to him insist he is staying completely calm while awaiting a trial scheduled within 12 to 18 months, but Hakimi knows he must perform throughout the season while carrying this legal burden.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

For all these reasons, Hakimi is delivering a performance below expectations at the start of this season