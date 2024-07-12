This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Jaron Ennis vs David AvanesyanGetty Images
Andrew Steel

How to watch Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan: Date, time, fight card, & more info

TV Guide & Streaming

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the welterweight bout live from Philadelphia this July

Unbeaten IBF welterweight champion Jaron Ennis will mount the first defense of his crown when he faces off against David Avanesyan in a hotly anticipated bout at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States this weekend.

Elevated to the title after Terence Crawford refused to fight the American as his mandatory challenger, the former Golden Gloves winner was set to meet Cody Crowley in his maiden bout with the belt.

But after a retina issue forced the latter’s withdrawal, Russian Avanesyan has stepped in to fill the void, more than a year and a half after his last fight, which saw him downed by Crawford for a fourth career loss.

With a near-flawless record to his name, Ennis will be the hot favorite to triumph when the pair meet in the ring - but his rival will be no pushover, and fans could be set for a thrilling contest when they square up to each other.

Jaron EnnisGetty Images

Elsewhere on the bill, Jalil Hackett and Peter Dobson meet in another welterweight contest, while a light heavyweight fight between Khalil Coe and Manuel Gallegos looks set to thrill, too.

But just how can you catch it all unfold? Allow GOAL to give you all the details you need to know about how to watch Jaron Ennis and David Avanesyan fight this July.

When will Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan take place?

wells fargo centerGetty Images

Jaron Ennis and David Avanesyan will face off on Saturday, July 13, with the fight due to take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

It marks arguably the biggest headline venue for Ennis at the top of a bill so far, and is a first return to the state since 2018 when he defeated Raymond Serrano with a second round knockout.

How to watch Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan

RegionDateMain Event RingwalkWatch
USASaturday, July 1322:30 ETDAZN
CanadaSaturday, July 1322:30 ETDAZN
UKSunday, July 1403:30 BSTDAZN
IrelandSunday, July 1403:30 BSTDAZN
Saudi ArabiaSunday, July 1405:30 KSADAZN
FranceSunday, July 1404:30 CESTDAZN
AustraliaSunday, July 1412:30 AESTDAZN
South AfricaSunday, July 1404:30 SASTDAZN
IndiaSunday, July 1408:00 ISTDAZN

Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan Fight Card

Weight ClassMain Card
WelterweightJaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan
WelterweightJalil Hackett vs Peter Dobson
Light heavyweightKhalil Coe vs Manuel Gallegos
Women’s featherweightSkye Nicolson vs Dyana Vargas
Super featherweightChristopher Diaz vs Derlyn Hernandez
Super bantamweightChristian Carto vs Carlos Buitrago
Super lightweightIsmail Muhammad vs Frank Brown
BantamweightDennis Thompson vs Fernando Valdez

Jaron Ennis professional boxing stats

  • Age: 27
  • Height: 5ft 10in
  • Reach: 74in
  • Total fights: 11
  • Record: 31–0 (1) (28 KOs)

David Avanesyan professional boxing stats

  • Age: 35
  • Height: 5ft 8in
  • Reach: 68in
  • Total fights: 13
  • Record: 29–4–1 (18 KOs)
