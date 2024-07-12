How to watch Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan: Date, time, fight card, & more info

Unbeaten IBF welterweight champion Jaron Ennis will mount the first defense of his crown when he faces off against David Avanesyan in a hotly anticipated bout at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States this weekend.
Elevated to the title after Terence Crawford refused to fight the American as his mandatory challenger, the former Golden Gloves winner was set to meet Cody Crowley in his maiden bout with the belt.
But after a retina issue forced the latter’s withdrawal, Russian Avanesyan has stepped in to fill the void, more than a year and a half after his last fight, which saw him downed by Crawford for a fourth career loss.
With a near-flawless record to his name, Ennis will be the hot favorite to triumph when the pair meet in the ring - but his rival will be no pushover, and fans could be set for a thrilling contest when they square up to each other.Getty Images
Elsewhere on the bill, Jalil Hackett and Peter Dobson meet in another welterweight contest, while a light heavyweight fight between Khalil Coe and Manuel Gallegos looks set to thrill, too.
But just how can you catch it all unfold? Allow GOAL to give you all the details you need to know about how to watch Jaron Ennis and David Avanesyan fight this July.
When will Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan take place?Getty Images
Jaron Ennis and David Avanesyan will face off on Saturday, July 13, with the fight due to take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.
It marks arguably the biggest headline venue for Ennis at the top of a bill so far, and is a first return to the state since 2018 when he defeated Raymond Serrano with a second round knockout.
How to watch Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan
|Region
|Date
|Main Event Ringwalk
|Watch
|USA
|Saturday, July 13
|22:30 ET
|DAZN
|Canada
|Saturday, July 13
|22:30 ET
|DAZN
|UK
|Sunday, July 14
|03:30 BST
|DAZN
|Ireland
|Sunday, July 14
|03:30 BST
|DAZN
|Saudi Arabia
|Sunday, July 14
|05:30 KSA
|DAZN
|France
|Sunday, July 14
|04:30 CEST
|DAZN
|Australia
|Sunday, July 14
|12:30 AEST
|DAZN
|South Africa
|Sunday, July 14
|04:30 SAST
|DAZN
|India
|Sunday, July 14
|08:00 IST
|DAZN
Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan Fight Card
|Weight Class
|Main Card
|Welterweight
|Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan
|Welterweight
|Jalil Hackett vs Peter Dobson
|Light heavyweight
|Khalil Coe vs Manuel Gallegos
|Women’s featherweight
|Skye Nicolson vs Dyana Vargas
|Super featherweight
|Christopher Diaz vs Derlyn Hernandez
|Super bantamweight
|Christian Carto vs Carlos Buitrago
|Super lightweight
|Ismail Muhammad vs Frank Brown
|Bantamweight
|Dennis Thompson vs Fernando Valdez
Jaron Ennis professional boxing stats
- Age: 27
- Height: 5ft 10in
- Reach: 74in
- Total fights: 11
- Record: 31–0 (1) (28 KOs)
David Avanesyan professional boxing stats
- Age: 35
- Height: 5ft 8in
- Reach: 68in
- Total fights: 13
- Record: 29–4–1 (18 KOs)