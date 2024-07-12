How to watch Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan: Date, time, fight card, & more info

Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch the welterweight bout live from Philadelphia this July

Unbeaten IBF welterweight champion Jaron Ennis will mount the first defense of his crown when he faces off against David Avanesyan in a hotly anticipated bout at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States this weekend.

Elevated to the title after Terence Crawford refused to fight the American as his mandatory challenger, the former Golden Gloves winner was set to meet Cody Crowley in his maiden bout with the belt.

But after a retina issue forced the latter’s withdrawal, Russian Avanesyan has stepped in to fill the void, more than a year and a half after his last fight, which saw him downed by Crawford for a fourth career loss.

With a near-flawless record to his name, Ennis will be the hot favorite to triumph when the pair meet in the ring - but his rival will be no pushover, and fans could be set for a thrilling contest when they square up to each other.

Getty Images

Elsewhere on the bill, Jalil Hackett and Peter Dobson meet in another welterweight contest, while a light heavyweight fight between Khalil Coe and Manuel Gallegos looks set to thrill, too.

But just how can you catch it all unfold? Allow GOAL to give you all the details you need to know about how to watch Jaron Ennis and David Avanesyan fight this July.

When will Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan take place?

Getty Images

Jaron Ennis and David Avanesyan will face off on Saturday, July 13, with the fight due to take place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States.

It marks arguably the biggest headline venue for Ennis at the top of a bill so far, and is a first return to the state since 2018 when he defeated Raymond Serrano with a second round knockout.

How to watch Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan

Region Date Main Event Ringwalk Watch USA Saturday, July 13 22:30 ET DAZN Canada Saturday, July 13 22:30 ET DAZN UK Sunday, July 14 03:30 BST DAZN Ireland Sunday, July 14 03:30 BST DAZN Saudi Arabia Sunday, July 14 05:30 KSA DAZN France Sunday, July 14 04:30 CEST DAZN Australia Sunday, July 14 12:30 AEST DAZN South Africa Sunday, July 14 04:30 SAST DAZN India Sunday, July 14 08:00 IST DAZN

Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Welterweight Jaron Ennis vs David Avanesyan Welterweight Jalil Hackett vs Peter Dobson Light heavyweight Khalil Coe vs Manuel Gallegos Women’s featherweight Skye Nicolson vs Dyana Vargas Super featherweight Christopher Diaz vs Derlyn Hernandez Super bantamweight Christian Carto vs Carlos Buitrago Super lightweight Ismail Muhammad vs Frank Brown Bantamweight Dennis Thompson vs Fernando Valdez

Jaron Ennis professional boxing stats

Age : 27

: 27 Height : 5ft 10in

: 5ft 10in Reach : 74in

: 74in Total fights : 11

: 11 Record: 31–0 (1) (28 KOs)

David Avanesyan professional boxing stats