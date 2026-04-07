How to buy ENHYPEN in Abu Dhabi tickets: Upcoming dates, ticket prices & more

The global K-pop sensation ENHYPEN is set to descend upon Abu Dhabi for a historic performance that has the entire Middle East buzzing.

Since their formation on the survival show I-LAND, the seven-member group Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki has skyrocketed to international superstardom.

At GOAL, we have all the ticket information, from seating maps at the Etihad Arena to the best places to buy tickets, to ensure you don't miss out.

When is ENHYPEN Live in Abu Dhabi?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Saturday, April 18, 2026, 19:00 ENHYPEN Live (Hyperound K-Fest) Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Tickets

Where to buy ENHYPEN in Abu Dhabi tickets?

You can look to official ticket retailers or secondary marketplaces like StubHub to secure last-minute tickets for this event.

Make sure to use official and verified retailers to ensure that your tickets are authentic and will be delivered in time for the event.

Given the officiality of these services, look for ticket services that ensure your purchase is protected by a money-back guarantee should any unforeseen issues arise with the event.

How much are ENHYPEN Abu Dhabi tickets?

Ticket prices for ENHYPEN in Abu Dhabi vary significantly depending on your proximity to the stage.

The pricing tiers generally follow this structure:

Upper Tier (Standard): 350 AED – 550 AED

350 AED – 550 AED Lower Tier (Premium): 650 AED – 950 AED

650 AED – 950 AED Floor Standing (VIP/Golden Circle): 1,200 AED – 1,800 AED

1,200 AED – 1,800 AED Hospitality Suites/Private Boxes: 2,500+ AED

Prices on secondary markets can fluctuate based on demand.

Everything you need to know about Etihad Arena

The Etihad Arena is the crown jewel of Yas Island's entertainment district.

With a flexible capacity of up to 18,000, it provides an intimate yet electric atmosphere for a K-pop concert. The venue is renowned for its world-class acoustics, which will perfectly complement ENHYPEN’s heavy bass tracks like Drunk-Dazed and Bite Me.

Located on the vibrant Yas Bay Waterfront, the arena is easily accessible from both Abu Dhabi city center (a 25-minute drive) and Dubai (around 60-70 minutes).

For international fans flying in, Abu Dhabi International Airport is just a 10-minute taxi ride away.